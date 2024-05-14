Submit Release
Home Instruction Portal Now Open for 2024-2025 

The Home Instruction Portal is now open for filing the 2024-2025 Notice of Intent to Provide Home Instruction. Important information to note: 

  • The Notice of Intent is due by September 1 for those continuing in home instruction, and also for those beginning home instruction for the first time at the start of the new school year. 
  • For reporting purposes, regardless of variable student instruction schedules, the current school year ends on June 30, 2024, and the new one begins on July 1, 2024.  
  • An annual assessment is required for students who ended the 2023-2024 school year as a home instruction student.  Assessments must be provided by the parent/guardian (not by the person administering the assessment) with the annual Notice which is due by September 1st.  
  • Parents or guardians submitting final home instruction assessments for students who will not be returning to home instruction (graduated, moved, or enrolling in school) do not need to file a Notice for the new school year. Parent/guardian must submit the assessments for the 2023-2024 school year to the local superintendent’s office. When submitting the home instruction assessment, parents/guardians should also include the date and reason for discontinuation. Parents/guardians are encouraged to contact the resident superintendent’s office to discuss home instruction questions. For general information about Home Instruction, including Frequently Asked Questions, please refer to the Maine DOE’s home instruction webpage at: https://www.maine.gov/doe/schools/schoolops/homeinstruction. General information may also be requested by emailing schoolquestions.doe@maine.gov 

