Home Instruction Portal Now Open for 2024-2025 

The Home Instruction Portal is now open for filing the 2024-2025 Notice of Intent to Provide Home Instruction. Important information to note:

The Notice of Intent is due by September 1 for those continuing in home instruction, and also for those beginning home instruction for the first time at the start of the new school year.

For reporting purposes, regardless of variable student instruction schedules, the current school year ends on June 30, 2024, and the new one begins on July 1, 2024.

An annual assessment is required for students who ended the 2023-2024 school year as a home instruction student. Assessments must be provided by the parent/guardian (not by the person administering the assessment) with the annual Notice which is due by September 1st.