Fine Art Cannes Biennale shows art by Adela Osmani, Natali Deus, Tanja Playner during the Cannes Film Festival time

CANNES, FRANCE, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the Cannes Film Festival in May 2024 the art can be also seen. The MAMAG Modern Art Museum is organizing the exhibition “Fine Art Cannes Biennale” from May 17th to 19th, 2024. Almost 50 artists from different countries were selected for the exhibition. The exhibition was curated by the curator and director of the MAMAG Modern Art Museum Heinz Playner. You can see sculptures, paintings, digital art and photography. The exhibition takes place in the California room of the Hotel Juliana Cannes.

The exhibition features artworks by Tanja Playner, Rebeccah Klodt, Fer Zannol, Deborah Lanphear, Katharina Rochat, Begona Cubero Marcos, Helou Gabriel, Adela Osmani, Mari Nishimura, Anakha Nair, Katharina Rochat, Natali Deus, Cathleen Van Bergen, May-May Meijer, Brilantina Lekaj, Aila Snickars, Max Werner, Young-Sik Lee, Lina Khei, Christine Nilly-Vaeckenstedt and other artists.

The Fine Art Cannes Biennale 2024 will also feature several works of art by Spanish artist Begona Cubero Marcos. The artist experiments with expressive, abstract design of colors.

Princess Maya (Maka) Dadiani belongs to the royal dynasty of Mingrelia in Georgia. Maka Dadiani developed a special technique to achieve three-dimensional effects and relief shapes. The artwork “Olympia” will be exhibited at the Fine Art Cannes Biennale 2024.

The art of Rebeccah Klodt from the USA was exhibited in Cannes in 2022 and 2023. Also in 2024, a work of art by Rebeccah Klodt will be exhibited at the Fine Art Cannes Biennale 2024. The artist draws inspiration from nature and the surrounding lakes in Minnesota. Most of her works are untitled. Art by Rebeccah Klodt was exhibited in Basel during the Art Basel week in the years 2022 and 2023, in the PAKS Gallery in Munich, Vienna and the gallery by the castle Heidenreichstein, In the MOCAMAG Museum in Villa am Kaiserweg in Austria, in Venice, London, Carrousel du Louvre Paris, Barcelona, Milan, New York.

The core of all drawings of the artist Deborah Lanphear is in realism and within the realm of wildlife with a special focus on endangered species. Her goal and passion is to accurately depict each subject with detail, by bringing to life its beauty.

Tanja Playner explores new perspectives and objects in her painting style. She divides the motif into several parts and often places the upper and lower body perpendicular to one another, but on different objects. This creates a new view of space and perspective. Art by Tanja Playner was exhibited in Basel during the Art Basel week since 2017, in Cannes during the Cannes Film Festival time since 2016, in the PAKS Gallery in Munich, Vienna and the gallery by the castle Heidenreichstein, In the MOCAMAG Museum in Villa am Kaiserweg in Austria, New York, Miami, Dubai, Tokyo, Barcelona, in the Carrousel du Louvre Paris.

Natali Deus Universe - Artist, Writer, Bioenergetics - Medium, Reiki Master Usue, Kundalini Reiki, Karuna Reiki, Lithotherapist, Psychologist, born on Odessa and living since 2022 in United Kingdom. In 2004 she graduated Psychology in Odessa State National University. I. I. Mechnikova. In 2004 she entered the Odessa State Art School named after. M. B. Grekova and graduated in 2009 Faculty of Painting and Graphics. Her artworks were exhibited in international exhibitions and will be shown in Cannes in May 2024.

Brilantina Lekaj is a hyperrealistic artist from Albania based in the Netherlands. She is known for her realistic & hyperrealistic art and was awarded with many international prizes. Her art is inspired by the vision she has in her life and is brought to the people mostly from real-life scenarios.

Gabriel Helou is a Palestinian Jerusalem-based fine art photographer, inspired by the beauty and rich culture of his home City - Jerusalem. His photographs capture moments of time into work of art. Gabriel searches for what interconnects a message to viewers to ponder on while reflecting his identifiable artistic style.

Art of Adela Osmani is intertwined with psychology and spirituality, so each of her paintings is painted with hands, energy and sometimes analyzing with or without the subconscious. Each of her paintings is made with hands without brushes. Her Artworks were exhibited in the Carrousel du Louvre Paris, UAE, in the Saatchi Gallery in London, Italian Parliament House, gown to the USA through Albania's representative at Miss Universe.

Pictures drawn by Mari Nishimura are often described as "powerful". She doesn't just draw a basic rough sketch, but instead, using her hands and fingers, she is inspired to paint it in layers. Her artworks were exhibited in the USA, Italy, Japan, France, UK. For the third time her work of art will be exhibited at the Cannes Biennale.

Anakha Nair makes artworks out of the feelings in her, certain experiences and moments that remain close to her heart, and dreams and imagination of life. The artist converts those emotions or feelings or moments to figurative fine art works. Artwork “The Golden Salsa Hour” (2021) will be exhibited in Cannes from 17th to 19th May 2024.

Art by the artist Katharina Rochat from Switzerland will be exhibited at the Fine Art Cannes Biennale 2024. Water worlds, natural beauty and images of people characterize her artistic work. Her Art were exhibited in Switzerland at the Fine Art Biennale Basel during the Art Basel week 2023 in the PAKS Gallery in Munich and the gallery by the castle Heidenreichstein.

Artist Cathleen Van Bergen favors movement, expressive marks, and brushwork and attracted to strong composition, mood, design elements and spatial interaction. Van Bergen also employs the use of pattern, color combinations and texture to express mood and emotion. Van Bergen, a graduate of the Academy of Art in San Francisco, California is an author, footwear designer and gallery painter. Two of your artworks will be exhibited at the Fine Art Cannes Biennale.



Vernissage will take place on May 17th from 7pm to 9pm.

Opening days on May 18th and 19th:

18 May 2024: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m

19 May 2024: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m

Location:

Juliana Cannes Hotel

Salle California