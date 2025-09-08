MOCAMAG Museum displays art of the 20th and 21st centuries

artists Nada Kelemen and Tanja Playner in the MOCAMAG Museum Tanja Playner exhibits artwork in the MOCAMAG Museum Heinz Playner exhibits art by Sara McKenzie in the MOCAMAG Museum

AUSTRIA, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 6, four exhibitions were celebrated at the MOCAMAG Contemporary Art Museum in Persenbeug. The MOCAMAG Museum presents four exhibitions until October 7, 2025. Visitors can expect a journey through contemporary art visions with works by Arnulf Rainer, Tanja Playner, Salvador Dali, Rodrigo Opazo from Chile, Sara McKenzie, and Aleks Klas from the USA. For Sara McKenzie as an abstract painter based in the vibrant and spiritually resonant city of Santa Fe, New Mexico, her work is deeply infused with the exploration of our internal journeys—emotional, spiritual, and subconscious. Motion is a key element in the work by Sara McKenzie, capturing the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of our spiritual and emotional states. Artist Alex Klas softens the boundaries of some objects, such as fruit in his still lifes. He combines the romantic touch of painting in his works, which is reminiscent of Paul Cézanne, Renoir and the Impressionists, but also approaches abstract painting.

The exhibition continues with the “In the Footsteps of Nature” section, featuring art by Austrian artist Tanja Playner, Rebeccah Klodt from the USA, Nada Kelemen from the Czech Republic, Gerhard Richter, Henri Matisse, and Francoise Gilot, Picasso’s partner who had the courage to leave Picasso. Nature is always unique and has many meanings for artists. For some, it is creation, for others a refuge, but it is always fascinating to experience the view of nature and its changes, and with these changes, the artist's world, in their works. The exhibition "On the Trail of Nature" features the artwork of Tanja Playner, for whom Lower Austria served as a source of inspiration. Matisse incorporated his own view of nature into his works, depicting it in a simplified form. For some artists, the human being merges with nature, as in the works of Duhita Thimaiah and Francoise Gilot. Artworks by US artist Rebeccah Klodt are touching with the depth of the changing colors and textures through the layers of paint. She demonstrates multifaceted sensibility in her works and allows the viewer the freedom to perceive the artwork through untitled pieces. Artist Nada Kelemen draws inspiration from nature and her travels and believes that a work of art can be more than just a visual experience—it can be a spiritual message, a record of the inner landscape, a tool for meditation, and a path to deep self-exploration.

MOCAMAG Museum is also presenting the exhibition "Abstract Imagination" until the end of September 2025. Artists such as Claude Monet, Wassily Kandinsky, but also Pablo Picasso and other 20th-century artists laid the foundation for the development of abstract art. Many artists consider nature and mood as the basis of their artworks. Geometric shapes and technical details also frequently appear in such works. With his objects, Jean Tinguely showed the world that one could create works of art and objects from old objects. His drawings, which often appear abstract, also contain elements from sketches and planned objects.

Artists Joan Mitchell, Nada Kelemen, Rebeccah Klodt, Karaya and Madeleine Schachter demonstrate experimental power in their artworks. These artists combine nature, music, and poetry.

“The imagination that artists convey onto canvas through colors, textures, strokes, and the combination of certain techniques is fascinating, and it is always exciting to see the world and the artists' perceptions reflected in the images they share with the world“ – says Heinz Playner, director oft he MOCAMAG Museum.

The exhibition then moves on to the section "The Body and Its Facets." The representation of the body in art has undergone major changes throughout art history. The 20th and 21st centuries brought about particularly significant changes in art. With the works of Cézanne, Renoir, Modigliani, and especially Picasso, artists showed the world that more than just classical representations of the body were possible. While Gustav Klimt, responsive to the changes in the art world and pictorial representation, emphasized the elegance of the body and maintained a tendency toward classical representation, artists such as Salvador Dali, Marc Chagall, Henri Matisse, and Pablo Picasso developed their own directions and their own artistic language. There were no limits to the imagination. Gerhard Richter also experimented with the depiction of people, interpreting the blurred nature of painting in his own way. Georg Baselitz turned paintings upside down, changing our view of the art world. The artist Tanja Playner experiments with the body by placing its parts perpendicular to each other and to objects. In her artwork, she plays with the body like puzzle pieces, exploring her very own way of perceiving body and life. Even today, there are artists like Duhita Thimaiah who are enthusiastic about classical painting techniques and representation.

Artists of the 20th and 21st centuries show that the body is still a field of research that is deeply connected to the inner world.

more Info:

www.mocamag-museum.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.