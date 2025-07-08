Art by Tanja Playner, Rebeccah Klodt, Nada Kelemenova at the Fine Art Biennale Basel 2025

Artist Tanja Playner at the Fine Art Biennale Basel 2025 Artist Rebeccah Klodt at the Fine Art Biennale Basel 2025 Heinz Playner and Nada Kelemenova at the Fine Art Biennale Basel 2025

BASEL, SWITZERLAND, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Art Basel was not the only place visited by art collectors and art enthusiasts. MOCAMAG Contemporary Art Museum brought the "Fine Art Biennale Basel" to Basel and transformed the Grand Salon of the Hotel Victoria in Basel into a museum full of art during Art Basel week. Curated by Director of the PAKS Gallery Heinz Playner, the exhibition showcased a diverse range of art from several countries, from the USA, Mexico, and Ecuador to Japan, China, Austria, Germany, and other countries.

Visitors to the Fine Art Biennale Basel showed keen interest in the artworks of American artist Rebeccah Klodt. Rebeccah Klodt is constantly evolving artistically. The artwork, created through a recycling process in conjunction with paints, was exhibited in Basel. Over the years, she has experimented with materials and layers of paint, incorporating her intuitive emotional connection to the artwork into her works. Rebeccah Klodt explores various themes such as time, music, and nature in her own unique way. The vital energy is palpable in her works.

Large-format works by artist Tanja Playner were exhibited at the Fine Art Biennale Basel during Art Basel. The artist's continuous development over the years is evident in this year's new artworks. In her artwork, the artist combines a modern perspective with a penchant for classical representations of the body, which she reinterprets. The skin of the bodies is painted with expressive strokes. This is not abstraction, but rather the artist's own form of expression. Tanja Playner separates body parts and plays with emotions and expression.

During the Art Basel period, two works by the artist Nada Kelemenova were exhibited at the Fine Art Biennale Basel. Visitors to the Fine Art Biennale Basel showed great interest in Nada Kelemenova's works "Beauty and the Beast" and "Reverie." MOCAMAG Contemporary Art Museum will exhibit art by Nada Kelemenova in Austria in September 2025.

Artworks by US-born, Swiss-based artist Sandy Iseli attracted the public's attention in Basel. Sandy Iseli thanks nature for her inspiration and seeks to capture its beauty through color and form in her acrylic paintings on canvas. Her works combine cubist forms with rich colors.

Also on display in Basel was an abstract vision made of glass by Israeli artist Fanny Finchelman. The artist perfectly captures the play of light, colors, and details in conjunction with the composition.

The artwork "Blue Sari" by Indian artist Duhita Thimaiah was exhibited in Basel. The artist combines the cultural history of tradition and intelligently draws attention to the changes in India's textile industry.

In the digital segment of the Fine Art Biennale Basel, works by Yu Qian, including "The Dance of Fire 00" and "Living Beings," were shown, along with other artists. The artistic career of Chinese artist Yu Qian reveals an intense exploration of abstract language. The artist transforms auditory synesthesia into visual rhythm. Her works will be shown in Basel.

The Fine Art Biennale Basel 2025 also featured works by Tamara Sweere, Saika Miki, Gala Moskvitina, Karissa Narukami, Martha Cotes, Nasim, Alex Klas, Paul Art Lee, Young-Sik Lee, Julian Press and other artists.

In August and September 2025, MOCAMAG Contemporary Art Museum at the Villa am Kaiserweg in Austria will be showing works by Tanja Playner, Rebeccah Klodt, Nada Kelemenova and other artists, alongside works by Salvador Dali, Pablo Picasso and Françoise Gilot.

