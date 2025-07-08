Art by Nada Kelemenova, Rebeccah Klodt, Tanja Playner at the Contemporary Art Cannes Biennale

Artist Nada Kelemenova at the Contemporary Art Cannes Biennale 2025 Tanja Playner at the Contemporary Art Cannes Biennale 2025 Hadi MohammadKhani, Heinz Playner, Romaine Kuonen at the Biennale in Cannes

CANNES, FRANCE, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stars and starlets met on the red carpet of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. This year, Cannes once again brought plenty of glamour to Cote d'Azur. In addition to the film festival itself, there were fashion shows, charity parties, and many events. One of the valuable shows that combined art and glamour was the Contemporary Art Cannes Biennale, which brought the MAMAG Modern Art Museum to Cannes during the 78th Cannes Film Festival and transformed the Salon California of the Hotel Juliana into an art museum. The exhibition was curated by Heinz Playner, director of the PAKS Gallery. Works by 48 artists from France, the USA, Canada, the UK, Switzerland, Iran, Austria, the Czech Republic, and other countries were on display.

Art by Tanja Playner was exhibited at the Contemporary Art Cannes Biennale during the Cannes Filmfestival time. Tanja Playner's experimental curiosity has continuously evolved over the years. In many of her works, she distributes body parts. With her fluctuating body parts, Tanja Playner develops a new visual language and brings them into a new reality. Despite their modern representation, her works appear elegant.



A work of art by artist Rebeccah Klodt was exhibited at the Contemporary Art Cannes Biennale 2025. Rebeccah Klodt is an abstract expressionist from the Twin Cities area of Minnesota, USA. Rebeccah is always finding inspiration for new collections while also developing her Soul Work and Line Work.

During the time of the 78th Cannes Film Festival, the artwork “HANAKOI 3” (2025) of the japanese artist AyaNe was exhibited at the 2025 Biennale. The art AyaNe has been exhibited from Tokyo, Osaka, and New York to Paris, Madrid, and Dubai.

The cigar label collage “Die Monnalisa No 3” by artist Dennise Hung has also attracted art audience to the Contemporary Art Cannes Biennale 2025. From 2019 to 2022 Denise Hung studied and graduated from Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts with a master's degree in Watercolor Painting Creative. Her art has been shown in several exhibitions in Spain, France and Italy.

During the Cannes Film Festival, artist Nada Kelemenova also dazzled on the Boulevard de la Croisette. Her artworks were exhibited at the Cannes Biennale of Contemporary Art during this period. Colorful abstract expressions and a work featuring Nada Kelemenova's delicate, ornamental textures attracted visitors' attention.

Two works by Chinese artist Yu Qian were presented in the digital showcase of the Contemporary Art Cannes Biennale 2025. Her art has been exhibited from Shanghai to Paris and Milan.

The digital showcase of the Contemporary Art Cannes Biennale also featured the art of artist May-May Meijer. May-May often sees what she calls "God's light." She photographs it or asks others to photograph her in the light's company.

The artist Hadi MohammadKhani presented a magnificent performance at the Contemporary Art Cannes Biennale and on the Boulevard de la Croisette, and captivated many audiences during the Cannes Film Festival. Together with the artist Romaine Kuonen, Hadi MohammadKhani founded the artist collective The Body Magic Group. The artwork they created together was exhibited in Cannes.

The 2025 Contemporary Art Cannes Biennale has featured works by 48 artists from many countries. Among the artists participating in the Biennale are Tanja Playner, Rebeccah Klodt, Nada Kelemenova, Stephen Najda, NASIM, AyaNe, Jiri Maska, Marc Noël, Aryan Ghaemmaghami, Massoum, Yu Qian, Tamara Sweere, Kamila Stefania Tkaczyk, Dobieslaw Gala, Anakha Nair, Horst Lukas, Mitsuhiro Higuchi, Dennise Hung, Mari Nishimura, Gala Moskvitina, and others.

