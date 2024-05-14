V Shred Selects Stord to Manage and Optimize Nationwide Fulfillment to Support Continued Growth
Leading fitness & supplements brand upgrades its supply chain with improved software, fulfillment, parcel, and FTL/LTL transportation
Stord is truly an all-in-one solution; now, we finally have a single source of truth, eliminating the need to access multiple systems.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATLANTA, May 14, 2024—V Shred, a leading platform for online fitness programs, one-on-one coaching, and premium weight loss and wellness supplements, announces its partnership with Stord, a leader in high-volume fulfillment services and technology for omnichannel mid-market and enterprise brands.
— Rui Goncalves, Director of Supply Chain for V Shred
After experiencing explosive growth as an online fitness platform, V Shred launched SculptNation to provide improved supplements to its massive online user base seeking premium products tailored to their fitness goals.
Need for A Single End-to-End Fulfillment Network
Given its growth trajectory, V Shred realized it needed a comprehensive and consolidated supply chain platform that would provide full visibility into all its inventory and multiple sales channels, while maintaining delivery expectations to its customers.
During its search for a new supply chain partner, the V Shred team evaluated multiple providers against its business and growth requirements. Following its careful evaluations, V Shred decided that Stord offered the best overall solution through its sophisticated order & inventory management software, intelligent parcel program, and extensive DTC operational experience.
Fulfillment and Shipping, Powered by Software
Stord now powers all nationwide DTC fulfillment for V Shred. It has consolidated V Shred’s prior three-node model into a more efficient two-node network, with more delivery carrier options and competitive parcel rates, resulting in inventory cost savings while still improving time-in-transit. V Shred also expects further savings from its packaging spend with Stord. And Stord’s transportation team will support all new inbound orders coming from V Shred supply partners into Stord's fulfillment centers.
In addition, the V Shred team uses the Stord One Commerce order management system (OMS) to manage its inventory and orders from a single platform, giving it greater visibility and control of its operations, and reducing time-consuming WISMO (“where is my order”) customer service calls and associated costs.
Stord Parcel combined with Last-Mile Optimization software provides V Shred with simplified carrier management across a diverse array of carriers, and automated optimal carrier and service level selection for every package, ensuring enhanced efficiency and cost-effectiveness while meeting customer expectations. Further, Stord’s Intelligent Order Routing makes per-order fulfillment location decisions based on cost, rather than traditional distance-based routing, leading to further cost savings.
“Our growth necessitated a provider that could keep up,” said Rui Goncalves, Director of Supply Chain for V Shred. “Stord is truly an all-in-one solution; now, we finally have a single source of truth, eliminating the need to access multiple systems. We are thrilled to leverage Stord’s tech stack and DTC fulfillment capabilities to drive our accelerated growth together.”
“By integrating V Shred’s multiple online storefronts with Stord One Commerce, its team can save money by automatically choosing the most cost-effective fulfillment location; manage order exceptions with automated workflows, provide seamless lot tracking and accurate reports, and streamline its customer support headaches. We’re excited to help accelerate V Shred’s impressive growth through Stord’s combined fulfillment, parcel, software, and transportation capabilities,” said Sean Henry, CEO and co-founder of Stord.
