V Shred Selects Stord to Manage and Optimize Nationwide Fulfillment to Support Continued Growth

Leading fitness & supplements brand upgrades its supply chain with improved software, fulfillment, parcel, and FTL/LTL transportation

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATLANTA, May 14, 2024— V Shred , a leading platform for online fitness programs, one-on-one coaching, and premium weight loss and wellness supplements, announces its partnership with Stord , a leader in high-volume fulfillment services and technology for omnichannel mid-market and enterprise brands.After experiencing explosive growth as an online fitness platform, V Shred launched SculptNation to provide improved supplements to its massive online user base seeking premium products tailored to their fitness goals.Need for A Single End-to-End Fulfillment NetworkGiven its growth trajectory, V Shred realized it needed a comprehensive and consolidated supply chain platform that would provide full visibility into all its inventory and multiple sales channels, while maintaining delivery expectations to its customers.During its search for a new supply chain partner, the V Shred team evaluated multiple providers against its business and growth requirements. Following its careful evaluations, V Shred decided that Stord offered the best overall solution through its sophisticated order & inventory management software, intelligent parcel program, and extensive DTC operational experience.Fulfillment and Shipping, Powered by SoftwareStord now powers all nationwide DTC fulfillment for V Shred. It has consolidated V Shred’s prior three-node model into a more efficient two-node network, with more delivery carrier options and competitive parcel rates, resulting in inventory cost savings while still improving time-in-transit. V Shred also expects further savings from its packaging spend with Stord. And Stord’s transportation team will support all new inbound orders coming from V Shred supply partners into Stord's fulfillment centers.In addition, the V Shred team uses the Stord One Commerce order management system (OMS) to manage its inventory and orders from a single platform, giving it greater visibility and control of its operations, and reducing time-consuming WISMO (“where is my order”) customer service calls and associated costs.Stord Parcel combined with Last-Mile Optimization software provides V Shred with simplified carrier management across a diverse array of carriers, and automated optimal carrier and service level selection for every package, ensuring enhanced efficiency and cost-effectiveness while meeting customer expectations. Further, Stord’s Intelligent Order Routing makes per-order fulfillment location decisions based on cost, rather than traditional distance-based routing, leading to further cost savings.“Our growth necessitated a provider that could keep up,” said Rui Goncalves, Director of Supply Chain for V Shred. “Stord is truly an all-in-one solution; now, we finally have a single source of truth, eliminating the need to access multiple systems. We are thrilled to leverage Stord’s tech stack and DTC fulfillment capabilities to drive our accelerated growth together.”“By integrating V Shred’s multiple online storefronts with Stord One Commerce, its team can save money by automatically choosing the most cost-effective fulfillment location; manage order exceptions with automated workflows, provide seamless lot tracking and accurate reports, and streamline its customer support headaches. We’re excited to help accelerate V Shred’s impressive growth through Stord’s combined fulfillment, parcel, software, and transportation capabilities,” said Sean Henry, CEO and co-founder of Stord.