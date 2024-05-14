Submit Release
Maryland State Police IMPACT Update For May 2024

Maryland State Police News Release

The May 2024 Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available:

Stories in this edition include:

– 33 Troopers Join the Ranks of Maryland’s Finest After Graduation

– Gov. Moore Honors MDSP Divers For Work Following Key Bridge Collapse

– MDSP Accepting Applications For 2024 Leadership & Career Development Seminar

– State Police Continue Search For Calvert County Boy Missing Since 1968

– MDSP Participates In National Drug Take Back Day

– Maryland State Police Joins MDOT SHA To Promote Work Zone Safety Efforts

– Vehicle Theft Prevention Council Honors PSA Contest Winners

– MDSP Wellness: Mental Health Is Just As Important As Physical Health

– MDSP Family Focus: Arlene Major

– PHOTOS: MSP In The Community

Maryland State Police IMPACT Update For May 2024

