Maryland State Police IMPACT Update For May 2024

The May 2024 Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available:
Stories in this edition include:
– 33 Troopers Join the Ranks of Maryland’s Finest After Graduation
– Gov. Moore Honors MDSP Divers For Work Following Key Bridge Collapse
– MDSP Accepting Applications For 2024 Leadership & Career Development Seminar
– State Police Continue Search For Calvert County Boy Missing Since 1968
– MDSP Participates In National Drug Take Back Day
– Maryland State Police Joins MDOT SHA To Promote Work Zone Safety Efforts
– Vehicle Theft Prevention Council Honors PSA Contest Winners
– MDSP Wellness: Mental Health Is Just As Important As Physical Health
– MDSP Family Focus: Arlene Major
– PHOTOS: MSP In The Community