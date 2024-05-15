Voxco Welcomes New Executive Trio to Spearhead Next Phase of Growth
Voxco appoints new CFO, CTO, and CMO to drive growth and innovation under CEO Daniel Graff-Radford, enhancing market presence and technology leadership.MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voxco, a global frontrunner in omnichannel survey and insights software, continues its journey towards innovation and expansion with the appointment of three key executives to its leadership team. Following the recent appointment of Daniel Graff-Radford as Chief Executive Officer, Voxco proudly introduces its newly appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Chief Technology Officer (CTO), and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).
Daniel Graff-Radford, Voxco's recently appointed CEO, brings a wealth of experience and a visionary outlook to the helm of the company. Teaming up with Terminus Capital Partners and the Voxco Board of Directors, Mr. Graff-Radford is set to lead Voxco towards unparalleled growth and technological advancement.
Joining Mr. Graff-Radford in this transformative journey are:
Chief Financial Officer (CFO) - Stephanie Kingery
Bringing a robust background in financial strategy and operational excellence, the new CFO, Stephanie Kingery, will play a pivotal role in guiding Voxco's financial direction. With a keen eye for fiscal management and a proven track record in public, VC and PE-backed software companies exceeding $100M in revenue, Stephanie will ensure Voxco's financial health aligns with its ambitious growth objectives.
Chief Technology Officer (CTO) - Alex Tsepetis
As technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace, Voxco is thrilled to welcome its new CTO, Alex Tsepetis, who will spearhead the company's technological innovation initiatives. With a proven track record in developing cutting-edge solutions, Alex will drive Voxco's technological advancements, ensuring the delivery of industry-leading survey and insights software to clients worldwide.
Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) - Jennifer Zember
In today's competitive landscape, effective marketing strategies are paramount to success. Voxco is excited to announce its new CMO, Jennifer Zember, who will lead the charge of elevating the company's brand presence and driving strategic marketing initiatives. Jennifer, a seasoned B2B SaaS marketing leader for global, VC and PE-backed brands, with a renowned ability to rally teams around bold concepts, will play a vital role in accelerating Voxco's growth trajectory.
Commenting on these strategic appointments, Daniel Graff-Radford, CEO of Voxco, stated, "I am thrilled to welcome our new executive leadership team to Voxco. With their expertise and leadership, we are poised to embark on an exciting new chapter of growth and innovation. Together, we will continue to empower organizations worldwide with cutting-edge market research survey and insights solutions."
Alex Western, Managing Director of Terminus Capital Partners, shared his excitement about the appointments, stating, "We believe that the addition of Stephanie, Alex, and Jennifer to Voxco's leadership team will further strengthen the company's position in the market and drive continued success. Their combined expertise and vision align perfectly with Voxco's growth strategy, and we look forward to supporting them in their endeavors."
The addition of these seasoned executives underscores Voxco's commitment to delivering unparalleled value to its clients and stakeholders. As Voxco continues to push the boundaries of technology and innovation, the company remains dedicated to driving meaningful insights and transforming the way organizations capture and utilize data.
About Voxco
Voxco is a leading provider of omnichannel survey software, serving organizations worldwide by offering powerful, flexible, and scalable solutions to gather actionable insights. With a focus on innovation and client satisfaction, Voxco enables market research firms, businesses, governments, and institutions to make informed decisions based on comprehensive data analysis. https://www.voxco.com/
About Terminus Capital Partners:
Terminus Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on business software companies, founded in 2017 and based in Atlanta, GA. Differentiated by its industry expertise, sourcing engine, operations playbook, and buy-and-build methodology, Terminus strives to be the premier partner for capital providers, bankers, and management teams in the enterprise software sector. https://www.terminuscp.com/
Jennifer Zember
Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Voxco
+1 514-861-9255
jz@voxco.com
