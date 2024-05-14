Renowned Investor Mark Yusko to Appear on London Real To Discuss His Bold Prediction of Bitcoin Reaching $150,000

Founder of Morgan Creek Capital Management Mark Yusko joins London Real host Brian Rose for this exclusive interview to talk about his bullish views on BTC

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Yusko, the acclaimed investor and founder of Morgan Creek Capital Management, is set to make a not-to-be-missed appearance on London Real, the premier platform for in-depth conversations, to discuss his bold prediction of Bitcoin soaring to $150,000 by the end of the year. Additionally, Yusko will delve into the intricacies of understanding humankind's most valuable computing network and why he is such a strong advocate for Bitcoin.

Yusko, recognised as a visionary in the world of finance and cryptocurrency, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table. With a proven track record of identifying trends and opportunities in the market, his insights into the future of Bitcoin are highly anticipated by investors and enthusiasts alike.

Joining London Real host Brian Rose for this exclusive interview, Yusko will share his rationale behind the forecast of Bitcoin's remarkable ascent to $150,000, drawing upon his extensive experience in asset management and market analysis to provide valuable insights into the factors driving Bitcoin's growth trajectory and the potential implications for the broader financial landscape.

In addition to discussing Bitcoin's meteoric rise, Yusko will offer a comprehensive exploration of humankind's most valuable computing network, highlighting "why Bitcoin is the backbone of the crypto ecosystem as well as underlining its transformative potential and the opportunities it presents for individuals and businesses worldwide".

Hosted by London Real, the popular long form interview independent broadcaster which is renowned for its thought-provoking conversations and diverse range of guests, this interview promises to be a captivating exploration of the future of finance and technology…

… So don't miss this revelatory conversation with Mark Yusko on London Real, airing 14 May 2024 at 3.30pm UK time/10.30 EST; tune in to learn more about the trajectory of Bitcoin and the transformative power of humankind's most valuable computing network.

