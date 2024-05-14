AI Influencer, Industry Analyst advises clients to increase visibility
There is a reason some companies become well-known in the marketplace, while others struggle to be seen and heard?””MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over three decades, Jeff Kagan has developed one of the strongest, most trusted, most influential and well-known brand names in the wireless, telecom and larger technology industry. He became a powerful influencer decades before the term was ever spoken. Today, using this powerful name recognition, he helps other companies punch their way onto the map to get seen and noticed as well.
Kagan is an Industry Analyst, columnist and influencer following wireless, telecom, AI and technology for decades. He has also written and / or appeared in thousands of news stories in print, Internet and broadcast media.
He has learned how having a strong brand name can also help other companies get noticed. Senior executives of many companies regularly ask him how they can duplicate this success.
That’s why over decades of time and industry growth, Kagan has helped other companies with growth and change. Helped them to be seen and heard.
He has worked with the many competitors, large and small in the technology space including AI, 5G, wireless, private wireless, telecom, pay TV, streaming, IoT and so much more.
The marketplace is loud, confusing and full of chaos. Kagan helps many companies punch their way through that noise and onto the map. Helping them raise their profile and get noticed over and above the industry noise of the competition.
As the marketplace continues to grow and change it is vital every executive of every competitor learns how to punch their way onto the map and be noticed among customers, investors, workers and the media.
“Finding a high level of visibility and being noticed is the ongoing challenge of our time.” Says Jeff Kagan
Using what he has learned over several decades, Kagan may be able to help you as well.
Please get in touch with him to discuss and explore.
First step; visit the www.jeffKAGAN web site. See what he does and how he has helped many other companies.
Second; if you would like to discuss and explore further, please get in touch with him.
About Jeff Kagan
Jeff Kagan is a well-known Industry Analyst, Columnist, Influencer and lecturer, speaker for nearly four decades. He is based in Atlanta, Georgia and advises companies on increasing their visibility in a loud, noisy and chaotic marketplace. He follows technology companies like wireless, 5G, telecom, AI, IoT, Pay TV, Streaming TV, Communications technology, Metaverse, TeleHealth, HealthTech, Self-driving cars, Autonomous driving, Smart cities, Electric vehicles, Machine learning and so much more.
