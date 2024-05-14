Ben Cooper to leave Bauer Media Audio UK

Ben Cooper, Chief Content and Music Officer at Bauer Media Audio UK will depart the business later this month after four years.

Ben joined Bauer during lockdown in 2020 and oversaw a new way of bringing together its radio stations into one portfolio, with record RAJAR listening figures and over 23 million people tuning in every week.

During his time at the company, he played a part in successfully evolving Greatest Hits Radio which has become the most listened to commercial radio station in the UK, overseeing talent signings including Ken Bruce and Jackie Brambles, and more recently Marvin Humes and Alex Scott at KISS.

Ben Cooper said, “I’ve had a fantastic time at Bauer winning new audiences in new ways, with record breaking listening figures, including the industry changing success of Ken Bruce and Greatest Hits Radio.

“It’s been a privilege to have led my talented team through a time of huge change, of renewed creative ambition, and exciting innovation, and we are in a strong position for me to hand over the baton.”

Simon Myciunka, CEO for Bauer Media Audio UK said “In the last four years, Ben’s passion for audio has guided our teams into making unmissable content. I’d like to thank him for his hard work and contribution and wish him every success for the future.

“Building on his work, we are focused on further developing our much-loved stations into 360 brands, unlocking more touchpoints for our audiences and for our commercial partners to speak to them.”

Details of Ben’s successor will be announced shortly.

