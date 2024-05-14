Submit Release
The Việt Nam Import-Export Report to be released Thursday

VIETNAM, May 14 - HÀ NỘI — The Agency of Foreign Trade (AFT) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) said that the 2023 Việt Nam Import-Export Report will be released in Hà Nội on Thursday.

This is an annual publication by the MoIT, published every year since 2016 and gives a comprehensive overview of the import-export picture for the whole year and an indication of what is coming in terms of trading.

In particular, it includes an itemised import and export report, in specific markets and also includes an overview of all State management activities and policy mechanisms related to the import, export market along with details of all the legal documents issued in the year.

Over the past seven years, publication has been welcomed by many organisations and associations including State management agencies and businesses, said AFT.

For businesses, it provides a useful reference for information about the overall market situation, different products as well as import-export management policy mechanisms, with additional plans for production, business and especially exports.

State management agencies are appreciative of it as a reference source that agencies and organisations can cite in their research. — VNS

The Việt Nam Import-Export Report to be released Thursday

