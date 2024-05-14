Spiritual Tourism, Gwalior the City of Temples
Unveiling the Architectural Marvels and Sacred Temples of Madhya Pradesh's Historic CityBHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Madhya Pradesh is the ideal experiential tourism destination for international travelers who like peaceful and offbeat destinations to reboot and rejuvenate. Since international travelers especially love to explore, we offer a wide range of experiential tourism choices in just one State - from Wildlife, Nature, Heritage, Adventure, and Rural tourism experiences to Spiritual tourism.
Gwalior has been the birthplace of many powerful dynasties. The city took on a new dimension as a result of the warrior kings, poets, artists, and saints who helped it become well-known across the nation with each new dynasty. This ancient city is known for its famous Gwalior fort which has a long history dating back to the Stone Age, as evidenced by the numerous artifacts discovered in Gupteshwar, 3 km west of Gwalior.
Gwalior is also known for its musical heritage with the famous annual Tansen music festival held annually near the tomb of this renowned legend and pioneer of Indian classical music. However, it is also a rich spiritual tourism destination given the numerous intricately carved iconic temples that are located in the city. Each temple is an architectural jewel with a huge spiritual significance and also a significant historical value. Here are some of these milestone temples that make your spiritual tourism journey complete in every sense.
The Saas Bahu Temple, built in 1905 by King Mahipala and dedicated to Lord Vishnu is two sandstone temples built conjointly and one is referred to as the mother-in-law. This temple is a testimonial of architectural brilliance.
The Sun Temple in Gwalior has been one of the most famous temples in the city. It was built in the 1980s and dedicated to the Lord Sun. This red sandstone temple is in the middle of a beautiful garden which adds to the tranquility of the spiritual experience.
Built in the 8th or 9th century by members of the Teli community the Teli ka Mandir is one of the most important Hindu temples of Gwalior. This temple has a unique and unusual architecture constructed in the Dravidian style.
The Chaturbhuj Mandir is the only monolithic temple located inside the Gwalior fort complex and has an idol of Lord Vishnu with four arms. It is said that the mathematical figure zero originated from the walls of this temple.
Koteshwar Temple is another important Hindu temple of Gwalior dedicated to Lord Shiva and is a must-visit spiritual marvel.
Madhya Pradesh is indeed an offbeat multispecialty destination of first choice!
Sanjay V Shetye
Vinsan Graphics
+91 98238 77416
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Majestic Gwalior | Man Singh Palace | Gwalior Fort | Incredible India