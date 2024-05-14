Submit Release
Rutland Barracks // Possession of Cocaine x2

CASE#: 24B4002834

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland              

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 05/10/2024 at approximately 2300 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: West Rutland, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of cocaine

 

ACCUSED: Arthur Stone

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT

CHARGES:  Possession of cocaine

ACCUSED: Fletcher Johnston

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

CHARGES:  Possession of Cocaine

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 10, 2024, at approximately 2300 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for an observed violation on Boardman Hill Road in the Town of West Rutland. The operator was identified as Nicole Brouillard (36). The passengers were identified as Fletcher Johnston (29) and Arthur Stone. During the stop, Troopers observed indicators of drug activity. A K-9 from the Rutland City Police Department responded to the scene. After the K-9 deployment, the vehicle was seized pending a search warrant. All occupants consented to a search of their person. Stone and Johnston were found to be in possession of cocaine. Johnston was brought to the State Police Rutland Barracks and processed before being released on a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court for the above charges.  A search warrant was granted for the vehicle and suspected cocaine was located.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/24/2024 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: N/A, Attached

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

