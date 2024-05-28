Derby Barracks/ Unlawful Trespass & Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5002657

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice

STATION: VSP DERBY

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 05/27/2024 @ 1846 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ticehurst Rd, Brownington, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass & Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Jason Degreenia

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

VICTIM: Donald Baker

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/27/2024 at approximately 1846 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified of a citizen dispute at a residence located on Ticehurst Rd in the Town of Brownington, VT. On scene Troopers spoke to Donald Baker, 49 of Brownington, VT who reported, Jason Degreenia, 45 of Brownington, VT had entered into his residence through the back door without permission. Troopers were able to detain Degreenia while he was attempting to flee the scene on foot. Degreenia was subsequently arrested and transported back to the Derby Barracks for further processing, where he was later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility and set to appear in court for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/28/2024 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Orleans Court District

MUG SHOT: Included

BAIL: $2500.00