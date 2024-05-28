Derby Barracks/ Unlawful Trespass & Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5002657
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice
STATION: VSP DERBY
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 05/27/2024 @ 1846 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ticehurst Rd, Brownington, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass & Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Jason Degreenia
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT
VICTIM: Donald Baker
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/27/2024 at approximately 1846 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified of a citizen dispute at a residence located on Ticehurst Rd in the Town of Brownington, VT. On scene Troopers spoke to Donald Baker, 49 of Brownington, VT who reported, Jason Degreenia, 45 of Brownington, VT had entered into his residence through the back door without permission. Troopers were able to detain Degreenia while he was attempting to flee the scene on foot. Degreenia was subsequently arrested and transported back to the Derby Barracks for further processing, where he was later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility and set to appear in court for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/28/2024 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Orleans Court District
MUG SHOT: Included
BAIL: $2500.00