New Haven Barracks/ Grand Larceny x2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24B5002225

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 5/18/24, 2200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kampersville campground, Salisbury

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Jakob Remick

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. George, VT

 

ACCUSED: Andrew Bruce

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. George, VT

 

VICTIM: Sean Keown

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 5/18/24, Troopers received a report of two kayaks stolen from a guest at Kampersville campground located on Lake Dunmore Road in the Town of Salisbury. Investigation revealed 23-year-olds Jakob Remick and Andrew Bruce, both of St. George, VT, stole the kayaks the previous night from Sean Keown (58) of Rochester, VT before abandoning them in Lake Dunmore. On 5/23/24 and 5/27/24, respectively, Bruce and Remick were issued citations to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/26/24, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

