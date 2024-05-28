New Haven Barracks/ Grand Larceny x2
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B5002225
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 5/18/24, 2200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Kampersville campground, Salisbury
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny
ACCUSED: Jakob Remick
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. George, VT
ACCUSED: Andrew Bruce
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. George, VT
VICTIM: Sean Keown
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/18/24, Troopers received a report of two kayaks stolen from a guest at Kampersville campground located on Lake Dunmore Road in the Town of Salisbury. Investigation revealed 23-year-olds Jakob Remick and Andrew Bruce, both of St. George, VT, stole the kayaks the previous night from Sean Keown (58) of Rochester, VT before abandoning them in Lake Dunmore. On 5/23/24 and 5/27/24, respectively, Bruce and Remick were issued citations to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/26/24, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.