New Haven Barracks/ Aggravated OOC x2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B5002227

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 5/19/24, 0300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: S Main St, Whiting

VIOLATION: Aggravated operation without owner's consent

ACCUSED: (2) Juveniles

VICTIM: Anna Krans-Gould

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiting

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5/19/24, Troopers received a report of a stolen vehicle from the driveway of a residence located on S Main Street in the Town of Whiting. Investigation revealed two juveniles stole a vehicle that morning belonging to Anna Krans-Gould (23) of Whiting, VT. The vehicle was recovered the following day in the parking lot of the Ben & Jerry's factory in the Town of Waterbury with significant damage. On 5/23/24, both juveniles were issued citations to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Family Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/27/24, 0830 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.