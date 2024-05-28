New Haven Barracks/ Aggravated OOC x2
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B5002227
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 5/19/24, 0300 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: S Main St, Whiting
VIOLATION: Aggravated operation without owner's consent
ACCUSED: (2) Juveniles
VICTIM: Anna Krans-Gould
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiting
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/19/24, Troopers received a report of a stolen vehicle from the driveway of a residence located on S Main Street in the Town of Whiting. Investigation revealed two juveniles stole a vehicle that morning belonging to Anna Krans-Gould (23) of Whiting, VT. The vehicle was recovered the following day in the parking lot of the Ben & Jerry's factory in the Town of Waterbury with significant damage. On 5/23/24, both juveniles were issued citations to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Family Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/27/24, 0830 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.