DRIFTER is Tackling the Issue of CO2 Emissions and Raising $2M with FasterCapital
DRIFTER Launches Innovative CO2-Extracting Drones, Joins FasterCapital’s LaunchUp Program to Raise $2M
Our program is a great way for startups at early stages to get all the support they need to get funded. We are thrilled to be working with the team at DRIFTER to help them achieve their goals.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DRIFTER is a groundbreaking startup focused on tackling the urgent issue of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in heavily industrialized areas. The start up's innovative solution involves the deployment of CO2 autonomous drones equipped with cutting-edge technology to extract CO2 directly from the sky, essentially acting as janitors in the skies.
— Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital
The company is based in the United States, founded by Stephon Stewart and is currently raising $2M. DRIFTER has joined the LaunchUp program run by FasterCapital which helps startups and SMEs raise capital in an efficient way. The program matches the startup with over 155K angels around the world and provides them with all the support they need ...from financial planning, to improving their pitching materials, to following up with the funding sources.
Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital commented, "Our program is a great way for startups at early stages to get all the support they need to get funded. We are thrilled to be working with the team at DRIFTER to help them achieve their goals."
Beyond his role as CEO of DRIFTER, Stewart boasts a diverse portfolio of creative accomplishments, excelling as a filmmaker, author, and theorist. His groundbreaking book "DRY" highlights environmental challenges, and his scientific research has been published in peer-reviewed journals. Notably, Stewart's collaborations with experts have led to significant theories in biophysics and evolutionary anthropology. His work spans diverse fields, with his scientific insights accessible on Google Scholar, his film on Amazon Prime, and books available at major retailers, reflecting his relentless pursuit of knowledge and innovation.
Stephon Stewart, CEO of DRIFTER, comments, “Our team is thrilled to start this journey with FasterCapital. We would love to execute our vision.”
# # #
About FasterCapital:
FasterCapital is #1 online incubator/accelerator that operates on a global level. Providing technical development and business development services per equity for startups. These services are provided under co-funding and co-founding methodology, i.e. FasterCapital will become technical cofounder or business cofounder of the startup. FasterCapital also helps startups that are raising money by connecting them to more than 155,000 angel investors and more than 50,000 funding institutions. Having helped more than 500 startups raise more than $1.8B, FasterCapital has invested over $563M in 235 startups and has a big worldwide network of 155,000 angel investors, 50,000 funding institutions, 1000 mentors, 1000 regional partners and representatives. FasterCapital operates as FasterCapital LLC-FZ, a duly registered entity in Dubai with registration number is 2416362.
Tracy Keyser
P2R Inc
tracy@P2Rinc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other