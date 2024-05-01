Gemma Touchstone and Taylor Armstrong Host the Ultimate Mother's Day Giveaway Benefiting Miracles For Kids
Gemma Touchstone & Taylor Armstrong Host the Ultimate Mother's Day Giveaway Benefiting Miracles For Kids
One lucky winner will win a $20,000 prize package, thanks to all these sponsors and supporting Orange County businesses
Empowering Orange County by Joining Hands for Mother's Day and Making Miracles
As parents, we understand the challenges that come with raising children, especially those who are facing serious illnesses. We are honored to support Miracles For Kids through this giveaway!”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Mother's Day approaches, influential ‘Empowered Experts’ Gemma Touchstone and celebrity housewife/NY Times Best Selling Author, Taylor Armstrong, join Facial Lounge to team up to host the 2024 Ultimate Mother's Day Giveaway, benefiting Miracles For Kids. This marks Orange County's most significant Mother's Day giveaway yet, featuring over $20,000 in prizes generously provided by 20 esteemed local businesses for one lucky winner. The contest will be active from May 1st to May 10th, culminating in the announcement of the fortunate winner on May 11th at 11am PST on @TaylorArmstrong Instagram live.
— Taylor Armstrong
The grand prize winner of the 2024 Ultimate Mother's Day Giveaway will receive a prize pack of luxury custom spa and beauty treatments, fine art, photography sessions, jewelry, tailored empowering services, sweet treats, one-of-a-kind experiences and more! Best of all, it's completely free to enter! Anyone can enter, just follow @GemmaTouchstone, @TaylorArmstrong, or @MiraclesForKids on Instagram to learn how to enter.
Entrants will also be given an opportunity to be the miracle by supporting the chosen charity, Miracles For Kids, with a donation. For every $100 donated to Miracles For Kids, entrants will receive an additional 20 entries into the giveaway! Miracles For Kids is a non-profit organization that provides financial and emotional support to families with critically-ill children. With programs that offer financial aid, basic needs, housing, and wellness to patients and their families, Miracles for Kids fulfills a mission to help mothers fighting for their children's lives. By donating to this worthy cause, not only will you have a chance to win the grand prize, but you will also be making a difference in the lives of families in need.
"As parents, we understand the challenges that come with raising children, especially those who are facing serious illnesses. We are honored to be able to give back to our community and support Miracles For Kids through this giveaway," states Armstrong.
The following Orange County businesses have come together to offer one lucky winner this $20,000 prize package to celebrate Mother’s Day:
TNT with Taylor / CT101 I Heart Radio - A day in the studio recording an episode for you or your business for a full studio day experience. Value: $2,600.00 @TNTwithtaylor
Gracie Stone Jewelry - Two Piece 18K gold with almost 3ct in Moissanite and Diamond Stacking Ring Set. Value: $5,600.00 @Graciestonejewelry
Facial Lounge - 2 custom vegan facials at their Costa Mesa or Corona Del Mar Location and a full skincare regimen set of anti-aging clean skin care products. Value: $600.00 @FacialLounge
The NOW Massage - 2 massages and a gift basket. Value: $400.00 @Thenowmassage
The Hydration Room - 2 IV therapies for one lucky winner. Value: $350.00 @Thehydrationroom
Mimi's Sweet Treats - 2 Dozen Custom Cookies. Value: $150.00 @mimis.sweettreats
Lynne Curtin Designs - Signature pieces of jewelry. Value: $300.00 @lynneanncurtin
Pangea Coffee - A selection of their signature coffee blends and everything you need to make an awesome cup of coffee. Value: $350.00 @pangea_coffee_co
Electric Boat Rentals - Lido Marina - Weekday Duffy Rental. Value: $350.00 @eboatsrental
Lido Bottle Works - Brunch for 2 and a bottle of champagne. Value: $200.00 @Lidobottleworks
Ciao Bella Weddings & Events - Event planning package and gift basket. Value: $1,000.00 @Ciaobellaweddingsandevents
Simply Mia - Monet Hair Care Regimen and Floral Arrangement Package. Value: $350.00 @__simply_mia
Tiffany Scott Salon - Face frame foil, gloss, hair cut, blow out and deep condition. Value: $500.00 @Tiffanyscottsalon
Anna Marie Photographs - Family Photo Session. Value: $500.00 @Annamariephotographs
Anninas Aesthetics - Laser lipo & facial lift package. Value: $2,000.00 @Anninesaesthetics
Jennifur Diamond - Celebrity Psychic 30 Min. reading. Value: $300.00 @Jennifurdiamond
Gravity Med Spa - Full facial rejuvenation & facial balancing @GorgeousByTammyLee. Value: $4,000.00 @Gravitymedspa
Robin Hiers Art - Original Art Piece. Value: $400.00
HEC.Hair - Serena Robert - A beauty basket worth $900.00 @Hec.hair
In celebration of mothers everywhere, and embodying the spirit of 'be the miracle' - this giveaway is open to EVERYONE! Whether you're a mom, have a mom, or just love celebrating moms, don't miss your chance to win the ultimate Mother's Day prize package and support small businesses as well as a great cause. On May 1, 2024 follow @GemmaTouchstone, @TaylorArmstrong, and @MiraclesForKids on Instagram to see official rules and how to enter. The winner will be announced on May 11th. For more information on how to join Taylor Armstrong and Gemma Touchstone’s 360 Miracle circle or to learn more visit www.miraclesforkids.org.
###
ABOUT MIRACLES FOR KIDS:
Miracles for Kids is a 501(c)(3) non-profit serving children with life-threatening illnesses and the families that care for them. Led by Co-Founder & CEO Autumn Strier for 20 years, the organization creates stability for families that are crumbling from the financial and emotional devastation of fighting for their child's life. With programs providing financial aid, basic needs, housing, and wellness to patients and their families, Miracles for Kids fulfills a mission to help caregivers battle bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger, and depression. Serving families in treatment at CHOC Children’s, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, Rady Children’s, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, By the Bay Health, City of Hope, Loma Linda University Hospital and Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Follow @MiraclesForKids to see how you can make a difference MiraclesForKids.org.
Tracy Keyser
P2R Inc
tracy@P2Rinc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
2024 Ultimate Mother's Day Giveaway Benefiting Miracles For Kids