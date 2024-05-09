Miracles for Kids Welcomes Three New Board Members to their Board of Directors
Chris Relth is the Founder and CEO of Artemis, with a proven track record of innovation & leadership in the technology sector
Orange County Non-Profit Introduces the Esteemed 2024 Miracles for Kids Board of Directors
We are honored to add longtime donors Manna, Chris, & Tim to our Board of Directors. Their diverse backgrounds will be invaluable as we continue to expand our programs and reach more families in need.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miracles for Kids, a non-profit organization dedicated to serving children with life-threatening illnesses and their families, is pleased to announce the addition of three new board members to their Board of Directors: Manna Kadar, Chris Relth, and Tim Smith.
— Autumn Strier, Co-Founder and CEO of Miracles for Kids
Manna Kadar is the founder and CEO of Manna Kadar Cosmetics, a global beauty brand. She brings her expertise in business development and marketing to the board, along with her passion for philanthropy. Kadar has been a long-time supporter, donor, and volunteer of Miracles for Kids and is a founding member of the growing network of women called 360° Miracle created in 2020 to support the non-profit. Kadar is a mother of two and is excited to join the board to help make a difference in the lives of children and families in need.
Chris Relth is the Founder and CEO of Artemis. With a proven track record of innovation and leadership in the technology sector, Chris brings a wealth of expertise and a deep commitment to community involvement to his new role on the board. Reith is looking forward to using his skills and experience to help Miracles for Kids continue to grow and serve more families.
Tim Smith is the President and CEO of Smith Group Asset Management and has over 30 years of experience in the financial industry. He has a heart for giving back to the community and has been involved with Miracles for Kids for many years. Smith is excited to join the board and help the organization achieve its mission of providing support and resources to families in need.
"We are honored to add longtime donors Manna, Chris, and Tim to our distinguished Board of Directors," said Autumn Strier, Co-Founder and CEO of Miracles for Kids. "Their diverse backgrounds and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand our programs and reach more families in need. We are grateful for their commitment to our mission and look forward to working together to make a positive impact in the lives of children and families facing life-threatening illnesses."
Introducing the esteemed 2024 Miracles for Kids Board of Directors:
Mrs. Autumn R. Strier, M.P.A., President, Co-Founder & CEO of Miracles for Kids
Ms. Paula Ansara-Wilhelm, Chairperson
Mr. David Heil, Vice Chair
Mr. Noel Wickwar, Treasurer
Mr. Norm Christensen, Member
Mr. Ken Cruse, Member
Mr. Curtis Green, Member, Co-Founder of Miracles for Kids
Mrs. Manna Kadar, Member
Mr. Tyler Leeson, Member
Mr. Mike Meyer, Member
Dr. Moni Mosharaf, DDS, Member
Mr. Rasheed Muhammad, Member
Mr. King Nelson, Member
Mr. Chris Relth, Member
Mr. Bob Rovzar, Member
Mr. Tim Smith, Member
Mr. Jordy Spiegel, Member
Mr. Gary Standel, Member
Mr. Tom Swanecamp, Member
Mr. Perry Viscounty, Member
Miracles for Kids is excited to have these respected individuals on their board to help drive the organization forward this year as they celebrate their 20th anniversary! With their support, Miracles for Kids will continue to provide vital resources such as food, clothing, shelter, and development programs to families in need, making a difference in the lives of children battling life-threatening illnesses. To learn more about Miracles for Kids and their board of directors, please visit https://miraclesforkids.org/our-team/.
About Miracles for Kids
Miracles for Kids is a 501(c)(3) non-profit serving children with life-threatening illnesses and the families that care for them. With programs launching in 2004 and led by Co-Founder & CEO Autumn Strier for 20 years, the organization creates stability for families that are crumbling from the financial and emotional devastation of fighting for their child's life. With programs providing financial aid, basic needs, housing, and wellness to patients and their families, Miracles for Kids fulfills a mission to help caregivers battle bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger, and depression, so they can concentrate on what matters most. In 2023, 82 cents of every dollar collected was spent on programs that directly benefit the families they serve. Based in Orange County, California, Miracles for Kids currently serves families in treatment at CHOC Children’s, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, Rady Children’s, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, By the Bay Health, City of Hope, Loma Linda University Hospital, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, and with a pilot program for families in treatment at Children’s Medical Center Dallas. Follow on Instagram @MiraclesForKids to see how you can make a difference and get involved at MiraclesForKids.org.
Tracy Keyser
P2R Inc
tracy@P2Rinc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube