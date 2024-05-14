Submit Release
Dr. Richard Carmona and Dr. Kelly Nguyen Receive Prestigious UCSF Alumni Awards for Healthcare Innovation

Dr. Kelly Nguyen and Dr. Richard Carmona awarded at the 2024 UCSF Alumni Awards

Dr. Carmona and Dr. Nguyen Honored for Pioneering Contributions to Medical Science and Public Health

BUENA PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Richard Carmona, former Surgeon General of the United States and a distinguished member of the DrKumo Advisory Board, was honored with the prestigious 2024 UCSF Medical Alumni Association (MAA), Alum of the Year Award. The award recognizes dedication to the true principles of a physician, contributions to medicine, and service to the community. Awardees are graduates of UCSF who demonstrated outstanding qualifications in research, teaching, and/or clinical practice.

"Receiving the MAA Alum of the Year Award was a profound honor, and it was especially meaningful to be recognized alongside Dr. Nguyen, whose leadership at DrKumo is revolutionizing how we approach healthcare," remarked Dr. Carmona.

In addition to Dr. Carmona's accolade, Dr. Kelly Nguyen, a UCSF trained PharmD and CEO of DrKumo Inc., received the 2024 UCSF Alumni Achievement Award, Alumni Entrepreneur Award. This award recognizes an alum who demonstrates the highest caliber of innovation in science and/or healthcare through risk-taking actions and/or value-creating transformations.

DrKumo is a leader in Digital Health for Chronic Care. She is committed to enhancing the quality of life for people living with chronic diseases by using cutting-edge technology to manage patient health securely and effectively.

"I am deeply honored to have received the UCSF Alumni Entrepreneur Award. This recognition not only underscores our technological advancements at DrKumo but also reaffirms our commitment to enhancing patient care through continuous innovation," said Dr. Nguyen.

The awards were presented during the All-Alumni Awards Brunch, as part of the 2024 Alumni Weekend festivities, which took place in San Francisco on April 13, 2024. Dr. Carmona, Dr. Nguyen, and their fellow honorees were celebrated for their exceptional contributions to the fields of science and healthcare.

For more information about Dr. Carmona, Dr. Nguyen, and DrKumo Inc., please visit https://drkumo.com.

About DrKumo Inc.
DrKumo is a pioneer in technology-driven healthcare solutions, leading the industry with its Secure and Intelligent Digital Health Platform. Specializing in digital chronic care, DrKumo's technology enables effortless home health monitoring. Certified by URAC and recognized as one of four exclusive providers in a $1.032 billion contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, we set the standard for Digital Health Solutions for Chronic Care. Our platform integrates advanced real-time monitoring, Disease Management Protocols (DMP), and cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), all built on a foundation of Federal Healthcare Enterprise Cybersecurity, adhering to VA Directive 6500, FIPS 140-3, and HIPAA regulations. DrKumo empowers patients to manage their health with confidence and provides healthcare providers with the tools necessary for timely and effective intervention, transforming the way health care is delivered across the globe

DrKumo's Remote Patient Monitoring Technology

