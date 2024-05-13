Submit Release
Trooper-Involved Shooting on US 191 between Clifton and Morenci

This information is preliminary as the investigation is ongoing. Further details will be provided when they become available.

On Monday, May 13, 2024, at around 7:30 a.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) was notified of a possible sighting of a suspect in the Safford area who was wanted for a triple homicide which occurred in Mississippi on May 12, 2024.

Utilizing investigative assets, detectives from the AZDPS, the Greenlee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Clifton Police Department believed the suspect to be located in the Morenci-Clifton area and responded to the area to attempt to locate the suspect.

At around 10:17 a.m., investigators successfully located the suspect vehicle on US-191 between Morenci and Clifton and conducted a traffic stop to take the suspect into custody. The suspect exited the vehicle and presented a firearm, which resulted in a trooper-involved shooting. The suspect, identified as Ivory James Welch III, was declared deceased on the scene.

No law enforcement personnel from any agencies were injured.

The AZDPS Major Incident Division is investigating the incident.

US-191 between Morenci and Clifton is expected to be closed for several more hours. 

 

