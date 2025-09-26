SAFE ALERT
Preliminary Information on Missing Citizen
This is the Arizona Department of Public Safety. A Safe Alert has been issued for Maricopa County. The Surprise Police Department is looking for 54 year old William Cope. William is a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Unknown clothing description but usually wears a baseball cap. William was last seen on foot on 09/25/2025 at 10:00 A.M. in the area of Greenway and 140th Drive. William suffers from a medical condition which may cause him to become lost or easily confused. Please contact the Surprise Police Department at 623 222 4000 or call 911 with any information.
