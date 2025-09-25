AZDPS to Launch SAFE Alert Program to Replace Silver Alert System

PHOENIX – On Friday, September 26, 2025, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) will launch the SAFE Alert program, which will replace the previous Silver Alert system. This enhancement will expand the criteria and improve the state's ability to quickly locate and safely recover missing vulnerable individuals.

The SAFE Alert is designed to notify the public swiftly when certain individuals go missing, including seniors and persons with cognitive or developmental disabilities. Under the new system, law enforcement agencies are prohibited from delaying or denying alerts when the criteria are met and are required to conduct biannual training on the alert protocol.

About the SAFE Alert

The SAFE Alert system provides an effective, coordinated notification method using multiple communication channels to assist in the safe and expedient recovery of missing persons. The system utilizes media and public safety networks to distribute real-time information when someone goes missing under qualifying conditions.

SAFE Alert Criteria (per A.R.S. § 41-1728)

A SAFE Alert will be issued when a law enforcement agency confirms the following:

1. The missing person is:

65 years of age or older, or

Suffers from Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, or

Has been diagnosed with a developmental disability (A.R.S. § 36-551.20), or

Has been diagnosed with a cognitive disability (A.R.S. § 36-551.15)

2. The investigating agency has exhausted all local resources, including:

National Crime Information Center (NCIC) entry

Bulletins, flyers, BOLOs/APBs

Checks of alternate residences, hospitals, jails

Use of cell phone and in-vehicle location systems

Contacting family, friends, or social workers

3. The person went missing under unexplained or suspicious circumstances.

4. The person is believed to be in danger due to age, health, disability, environmental conditions, or other risk factors.

5. There is sufficient information available that, if shared publicly, may assist in their safe recovery.

Alert Dissemination Tools

The AZDPS uses the following resources to activate and spread SAFE alerts:

Emergency Alert System (EAS) (via generic FEMA coding)

ADOT Highway Message Boards (if a vehicle is involved)

All Points Bulletins (APB) to law enforcement

AZDPS Alerts Website: www.azdps.gov

AZDPS Mobile App (iOS and Android)

Social Media Channels: Facebook, Twitter/X

Text and Email Notifications

