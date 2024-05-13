Submit Release
New Caledonia: Ongoing Protests and Civil Unrest

There are a number of protests and demonstrations currently taking place across New Caledonia, some of which have turned violent overnight. Local authorities have recommended that individuals stay in place and limit their movements wherever possible. A curfew has been put in place for the night of 14 to 15 May from the hours of 6pm to 6am. An extension of these orders is possible after this date. 

The Tontouta international airport has been temporarily closed, and we recommend that all travellers check with their airline before proceeding to the airport. The road between Noumea and Tontouta has been impacted by road blocks. We recommend that you also contact your travel insurance provider to see what insurance cover may apply in these circumstances.

New Zealanders in New Caledonia are advised to avoid all protests and demonstrations, as even those intended to be peaceful have the potential to turn violent. New Zealanders are also advised to monitor local media for developments and comply with any instructions and restrictions issued by the local authorities.

If you require consular assistance please contact the New Zealand Consulate-General in Noumea on +687 272 543 or at nznoumea@mfat.net or for consular emergencies after-hours on 0800 30 10 30 or +64 99 20 20 20

All New Zealanders currently in New Caledonia are encouraged to register on SafeTravel.

Posted:14 May 2024, 11:09

