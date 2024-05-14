C4UHC Selects Renowned Physician Dr. Steven McCarus As Keynote Speaker For C4UHC 2024 Symposium
Event Promoting Efficiencies in Standardized Healthcare Vendor Credentialing Takes Place at the Margaritaville Resort Orlando on June 4-7.
Dr. McCarus's insights as a physician will shed light on how cumbersome credentialing practices at healthcare facilities can negatively impact patient care by creating costly, time-consuming barriers.”DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing, Inc. (C4UHC) today announced renowned physician Dr. Steven McCarus, Chief of the Gynecologic Surgery Division of AdventHealth Winter Park in Orlando, Florida, as the keynote speaker for its C4UHC Symposium 2024 on June 4-7 at the Margaritaville Resort Orlando.
Dr. McCarus will address a group of healthcare professionals attending the C4UHC conference to learn how adopting a national standard for vendor credentialing can enhance patient care, increase care centers’ operational efficiencies, and decrease costs.
Dr. McCarus will offer attendees a physician’s perspective on the challenges around healthcare vendor credentialing.
C4UHC Symposium attendees, including healthcare providers, suppliers, and vendors, will discuss the ANSI/NEMA SC 1-2020 Standard for Supplier Credentialing in Healthcare and its impact on improving credentialing processes across the nation.
“We are honored and excited that a physician of Dr. McCarus’s professional caliber will address our group next month in Orlando when we gather to discuss the benefits of a streamlined credentialing process for care centers,” said Nancy Pakieser, Executive Director, C4UHC.
“We will benefit greatly from his valuable insights as a physician on how the often cumbersome credentialing practices at hospitals and healthcare facilities can negatively impact patient care and safety by creating time-consuming and costly barriers,” added Karen Leming, Chair of the C4UHC Board of Directors.
As a developer of his own surgical technique (“the McCarus Technique for MIS hysterectomy”), Dr. Steven McCarus is a recognized authority on pelvic minimally invasive procedures. A lecturer and preceptor in high demand, he has traveled to South Africa, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, and throughout the U.S. at the request of institutions who wish to benefit from his live instruction.
Dr. McCarus is currently the Chief of the Division of Gynecologic Surgery at AdventHealth Winter Park in Orlando, Florida. His research resume includes dozens of published articles on laparoscopic/robotic surgeries and other advanced techniques. He also spearheaded a pioneering MIS fellowship program.
Throughout his career, Dr. McCarus has established affiliations with leading organizations such as the American Institute for MIS, The American Association of Gynecological Laparoscopists, the Society of Laparoscopic Surgeons, and the Minimally Invasive Robotic Association. He is currently a Fellow of The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists.
Dr. McCarus earned his M.D. at Marshall University School of Medicine in Huntington, West Virginia and served his residency at Greater Baltimore Medical Center located in Baltimore, Maryland. He has been honored with the “City’s Best Doctor” designation in his hometown of Orlando, Florida.
About C4UHC
The mission of C4UHC is to promote the common business interests of organizations connected with the healthcare industry in order to create and advance the American National Standard for Supplier Credentialing in Healthcare for a streamlined healthcare credentialing process, which will protect patient safety and confidentiality, eliminate duplicative efforts and costs, and meet the needs of both healthcare providers and suppliers.
Learn more at https://c4uhc.org/
