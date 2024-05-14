Panopto Welcomes Mark Triest as Chief Revenue Officer

Higher Education SaaS Industry Veteran to Drive Next-Generation Growth and Customer Success

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Panopto, the leading global provider of AI-powered video management solutions for higher education and workforce training, announced the appointment of Mark Triest as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Triest brings over three decades of expertise in education technology to his new role at Panopto.

Throughout his distinguished career, Triest has been at the forefront of go-to-market strategies, leading sales, marketing, customer success, and account management teams. His deep commitment to the transformative power of higher education has led him to collaborate with thousands of colleges and universities worldwide, supporting their educational missions through innovative technology solutions.

As CRO at Panopto, Triest will focus on driving sustainable revenue growth, delivering a superior customer experience, fostering strategic partnerships, and developing cutting-edge strategies that align with Panopto's mission to enhance the educational experience.

"Mark's tenure and proven track record in the ed tech sector make him an invaluable addition to the Panopto team," said Jason Beem, CEO at Panopto. "His strategic vision and deep understanding of the needs of higher education institutions will be crucial as we continue to expand our reach and impact."

Before joining Panopto, Triest held several significant leadership roles, including Chief Revenue Officer at Modern Campus, President of ExLibris, and Senior Vice President at Ellucian. His educational background, which underscores a profound appreciation for academic environments, further equips him to forge meaningful connections and foster environments that value learning and growth.

"I am excited to join Panopto and look forward to working with the team to elevate the customer experience," said Mark Triest. "My goal is to ensure that our clients not only receive cutting-edge solutions but also experience transformative service that enhances their ability to educate and succeed."

About Panopto

Panopto, the leading video-learning platform, makes the future of learning flexible for educational institutions and smarter teams. AI-driven features connect students to accessible coursework and classrooms and employees to searchable training – wherever they are, whenever they need it. To learn more, visit Panopto.com.