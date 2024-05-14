Dwayne Norman and Morris Kahn, Receive National Award from State Funeral for War Veterans. Presentation at Museum in GA

Senator Joe Manchin and Bill McNutt World War II Veterans Ron Ramseyer, Founding Board Member, State Funeral for War Veterans with Rabel McNutt & Hershey Miyamura

Lee William “Bill” McNutt, Co-Founder, State Funeral for War Veterans, announces that Mr. Duyane Norman and Mr. Morris Kahn have both won coveted awards.

DALLAS, TX, USA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lee William “Bill” McNutt, National Chairman and Co-Founder, State Funeral for War Veterans, announces on behalf of the National Board that Mr. Duyane Norman and Mr. Morris Kahn have both won coveted awards.

Mr. Norman will receive the 2023 Caisson Award given annually to the National Volunteer of the Year. Mr. Kahn will receive the 2023 Hershel “Woody” Williams Award.

The presentation will take place at the National Infantry Museum in Columbus, Georgia on a date yet to be determined. The press / media is invited to attend. Making the presentation to Mr. Norman, will be Georgia Congressman Stanford Bishop. Presenting the award to Mr. Kahn will be the grandson of the World War II Medal of Honor recipient for which the award is named.

State Funeral for World War II Veterans was launched Labor Day of 2017. Its’ mission is to convince the President of the United States and Congress to allow the last Medal of Honor recipient from World War II and the Korean War to be allowed to lie in honor under the dome of the nation’s capitol in Washington D.C. Their efforts were successful.

The Service for the last MOH hero from World War II, USMC Sgt. Hershey “Woody” Williams took place on July 14, 2022. The same honors were received by the last MOH recipient from the Korean War, U.S. Army Col. Ralph Puckett of Georgia, on April 29, 2024.

Mr. Duyane Norman is a graduate of Vanderbilt University who served for 27 years as a Senior Executive with the Central Intelligence Agency, and was Station Chief in 3 different countries. He is currently an investor and lives in the Washington DC area with his wife and two children who attend the University of Denver and VMI.

Mr. Kahn is native of Morgan City, LA and a graduate of Tulane University where as an undergrad he organized a student / faculty protest of the movement of Tulane football games from campus to the Superdome. The event was covered by Time Magazine and other national media and was a success. An expert in tax credits, he possesses a specialized knowledge and experience in identifying, maximizing, and utilizing tax credits effectively. His clients have include through the years nearly all the famous restaurants in the City of New Orleans where he lives with his wife and daughter.

The Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipient Don Ballard said “ I am honored to serve in our leadership with Duyane Norman, a long time veteran of the C.I.A. who has worked all over the world in the service of our great nation. “

"The United States had held many funerals for famous Generals, but never one for an enlisted man” said Ronald Ramseyer, National Board member. “We were grateful to Mr. Norman our DC Chair and Mr. Kahn our esteemed National Board Member."

About State Funeral for World War Veterans:

State Funeral for World War Veterans exists today to convince the Congress to designate a single state funeral for the last Medal of Honor holder from Vietnam, as a final salute to the men and women of that Generation who served in our armed forces during the conflict. And, to pass legislation to honor all who served in every American War and Conflict through a funeral for the last Medal o