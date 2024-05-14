Annuity.com, Inc. Secures $15.7 Million Seed Funding to Tap into $1.5 Trillion Annuity Market with Innovative Fintech
Company Acquires Annuity.com Domain to Build Leading Consumer Marketplace and Empower Financial ProfessionalsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Annuity.com, Inc., a newly formed fintech and financial media company set to revolutionize the distribution of annuities, today announced it has closed on a $15.7 million seed funding round and acquired the domain Annuity.com. The company will relaunch Annuity.com as an education-focused consumer marketplace for annuities in the summer of 2024.
Led by CEO Brett Blake, a Harvard MBA with extensive experience leading both private and public companies, Annuity.com, Inc. is poised to disrupt the industry. Blake is best known for his tenure at Beachbody (now BODi), where he pioneered strategies that drove the independent coaching division from $50 million to $975 million in sales. Bruce Jensen, a seasoned financial executive, has joined the company as COO/CFO.
"The annuity market is significantly underperforming due to a lack of consumer awareness," said Annuity.com, Inc. CEO, Brett Blake. "Studies show that less than 25% of the population even knows what an annuity is, and just 12.5% own one. With 10,000 Americans retiring daily, annuities must become a mainstream solution for financial security in retirement."
Annuity.com, Inc. will focus on empowering independent agents with innovative tools and resources, enabling them to better serve their clients and expand their businesses. The company's vision is to make annuities more accessible and understandable to consumers, fostering greater financial security for individuals planning their retirements.
"We see a tremendous opportunity in the annuity market, which despite growing 70% since COVID to $385 billion in 2023, we believe should be a $1.5 trillion market in the near future," said Blake. "Annuity.com, Inc. is bringing innovation to this channel because we believe it is the single largest opportunity in finance in the US."
"Our team is laser-focused on building a company that delivers exceptional value to both agents and consumers," added Bruce Jensen, COO/CFO. "We believe that by leveraging technology and data, we can create a more efficient and transparent annuity marketplace that benefits everyone involved."
About Annuity.com, Inc.
Annuity.com, Inc. is a newly formed fintech and financial media company dedicated to transforming the annuity distribution landscape. Led by a team of experienced industry professionals and innovators, the company is focused on empowering independent agents, increasing consumer awareness, and making annuities more accessible to individuals seeking financial security in retirement. Annuity.com, Inc. will operate under the Annuity.com, Inc. name and be known as Annuity.com Insurance Marketing in some states.
