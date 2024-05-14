US Vessel Registrar Center Documentation Can Preclude Charters from Being Terminated
Utilizing US Vessel Registrar Center Services Enables Vessel Owners to Operate Charters While in Compliance With the Authorities.
Never take your vessel on the water without the proper documentation. It’s just not worth it. We are proud to help vessel owners stay in compliance.”MISSOULA, MT, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In light of recent fishing charter terminations by the U.S. Coast Guard in 2024, the US Vessel Registrar Center is announcing vessel owners that their site can help to obtain a Certificate of Documentation and more. Services include initial documentation, renewal, replacement, and others, so that documented vessel owners can leave port in compliance with the USCG.
— Dave Mullens of the U.S. Vessel Registrar Center.
In a May 5th press release entitled “Coast Guard Terminates Voyage of Illegal Charter in Lake Havasu, Arizona,” the Coast Guard noted that “owners and operators of illegal charter vessels can face civil penalties for unlawful operations.”
The press release goes on to note that those penalties can include “up to $19,324 for operating a coastwise trade without appropriate endorsement.”
The U.S. Vessel Registrar Center provides documentation where vessel owners can choose from Coastwise, Recreational, Fishery, and others that are in accordance with how they plan to use the vessel.
Additionally, vessel owners can avail themselves of the U.S. Vessel Registrar Center’s “Change of Endorsement/Trade Indicator” form. With that, vessel owners can change their endorsement to another.
Vessel owners can face penalties for not just lacking the proper endorsement but for lacking documentation as well. The U.S. Vessel Registrar Center can help vessel owners to document their vessel, to renew that documentation, to obtain a certified copy, and to replace the documentation should it become lost or mutilated, among other services.
Beyond forms for the documentation of vessels, the U.S. Vessel Registrar Center also offers research forms such as the Abstract of Title, Foreign Vessel Search Request/Transcript of Registry, as well as forms to change the information on a vessel’s certificate. Interested parties can conduct a Coast Guard vessel search as well.
For more information about how a Coast Guard documentation center can help vessel owners, the benefits of Coast Guard boat registration, or to make a press inquiry, contact the U.S. Vessel Registrar Center through their site.
