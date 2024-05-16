Radical Pricing – Optimize Profits, Delight Clients, and Build a Top-Value Firm Jody Padar, aka The Radical CPA CPA Trendlines: Actionable Intelligence for the Tax, Accounting & Finance Community

The evolution from tradition to transformation starts with a change in pricing - Book Launches June 4 in Las Vegas

In Radical Pricing, Padar unveils the strategies that pave the way for a profound metamorphosis — from the antiquated ‘We sell time’ ethos to the dynamic realm of a ‘We sell outcomes’ business model.” — Ronald J. Baker, founder of VeraSage Institute.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Too many accounting professionals think of themselves as watches—simple timepieces that measure life by the hour.

The increased use of technology, new outside investors and changes in buyer demands are shaking up the accounting industry — rewriting the rules for a profitable practice at every turn. The time has come for accountants to value their worth, move to value pricing and remove their current pricing ceilings.

In Radical Pricing: How To Optimize Profits, Delight Customers and Build A Top Value Firm, which launches on June 4, Jody Padar guides accounting professionals through their pricing evaluation and remodeling. Known as The Radical CPA®, Padar advocates for accountants to lead next-generation firms and shares in her latest book why moving from a ticking clock will help firms retain talent, increase efficiency and create more loyal customers.

“This book is about so much more than pricing. With questions throughout that get readers thinking about and detailing how they would implement the ideas contained within, this is truly a workbook for a more client-centric firm. How you price and package then becomes your key differentiator,” said Joseph P. Manzelli, Jr. of Manzelli Consulting Inc., in an early review of the book.

Topics covered include:

• Why pricing affects every area of your firm

• The importance of standardization and productization

• Structuring agreements for value pricing

• Getting your legacy customers on board

• And much more

Concepts from this book will be shared during a presentation at the AICPA & CIMA Engage 24 conference at the Aria in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Radically Transform Your Pricing is presented by ADP and will take place from 7:00 to 7:50 a.m. Following the session, ADP will host a book launch party where the first 50 attendees will receive a free autographed copy of the book. Registration is required at https://bit.ly/RadPricing.

The book and its accompanying workbook and tools are being published by CPA Trendlines and can be preordered at www.cpa.click/RadPricing.

About Jody Padar:

Jody Padar, CPA, The Radical CPA®, is one of the foremost visionaries and pioneers of the accounting profession. Since her days as a small firm owner, she has advocated for bringing the accounting profession into the digital age and leading the next generation of accounting professionals to a better life where they can go home on time, give more to their clients and foster their passion for the industry. An author and lecturer, Jody is known for offering practical tips and advice on running a next-generation firm. Her best-selling books include The Radical CPA and From Success to Significance: The Radical CPA Guide.