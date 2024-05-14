Unlocking Value and Driving Growth: Peloton Launches Financials & Indirect Procurement Accelerators for Oracle Cloud ERP
Designed to Shorten time to value, improve operational efficiency, and enhance decision-making capabilities.
By combining rapid implementation and comprehensive training, our accelerators are designed to help our customers see value faster and improve financial operations for Oracle Cloud ERP users ”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peloton Consulting Group proudly announces the launch of two new accelerators — Financials & Indirect Procurement — for Oracle Cloud ERP, designed to empower businesses with unparalleled efficiency, agility, and strategic decision-making capabilities.
Peloton's accelerators expedite the setup and configuration of Oracle Fusion Cloud Financials modules, reducing implementation timelines and enabling customers to realize value sooner. Leveraging machine learning and AI-driven analytics, the accelerators diminish exceptions and fortify risk management capabilities, ensuring seamless operations and minimizing business and audit risks.
With preconfigured templates and best practices, Peloton's accelerators streamline the deployment process, minimizing the need for extensive customization and accelerating time to value. Automated workflows for critical financial processes such as payables, receivables, and expenses eliminate manual intervention, optimizing resource utilization and improving productivity.
"By combining rapid implementation and comprehensive training, our accelerators are designed to help our customers see value faster and improve financial operations for Oracle Cloud ERP users," says Matthew Conner, Chief Customer Officer at Peloton Consulting Group. "We're thrilled to offer businesses a streamlined approach to unlocking the full potential of Oracle Fusion Cloud Financials, enhancing operational efficiency, and driving strategic decision-making."
Peloton's Financials & Indirect Procurement Accelerators for Oracle Cloud ERP provide customers with real-time insights into financial performance, facilitating informed decision-making and strategic planning. Customers can expect shortened time to value, cost savings, improved operational efficiency, and enhanced decision-making capabilities from Peloton's accelerators.
About Us: Peloton Consulting Group has the vision and connected global capabilities to help organizations envision, implement, and realize the benefits of digital transformation. Our team has the best practices, knowledge, industry expertise, and know-how. We make digital transformation a reality by leveraging Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Human Capital Management (HCM), Customer Experience (CX), Analytics, and Data Management for the cloud. Through connected capabilities, we bring people, processes, and technology together. We help organizations go further, faster. That is the Peloton way! For more information about Peloton's Financials & Indirect Procurement Accelerators for Oracle Cloud ERP, visit www.pelotongroup.com.
Elizabeth Murphy
Peloton Consulting Group
+ +1 650-255-2665
emurphy@pelotongroup.com
