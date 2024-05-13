Submit Release
MPD Arrests 14-Year-Old for Shooting Another Teen

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce the arrest of a 14-year-old male for shooting a 16-year-old male in Southeast.

On April 26, 2024, at approximately 2:33 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the 16-year-old with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, May 12, 2024, the 14-year-old male, of Southeast, turned himself in at a district station. He was charged pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order with Assault with Intent to Commit Murder.

CCN: 24062463

###

