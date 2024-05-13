Develop Fulton Launches International Business Development Efforts, Showcasing South Fulton as U.S. Growth Hub

L to R: Develop Fulton Chairman Brandon Beach; Fulton County Chairman Rob Pitts; Develop Fulton Vice Chair Kwanza Hall; College Park City Councilman Joseph Carn; City of Fairburn Dir. of Economic Development Sylvia Abernathy; and East Point City Councilman Joshua Butler

Fulton County is the nucleus of smart growth that represents an area uniquely positioned to attract major attention for future business development opportunities.” — Georgia State Senator and Develop Fulton Chairman Brandon Beach

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A delegation of business leaders and government representatives recently led a week-long economic development tour to Korea with plans to ignite international investment in Fulton County. Develop Fulton, a major collaborator behind the overseas initiative, aims to position the county, particularly South Fulton, as the epicenter of unlocked business expansion opportunities in the United States.

Georgia State Senator and Develop Fulton Chairman Brandon Beach emphasized Georgia’s unparalleled reputation as the premier location in the nation for business and economic development. “Fulton County is the nucleus of smart growth that represents an area uniquely positioned to attract major attention for future business development opportunities,” said Beach. “This mission-driven trip to Korea taps into growing and emerging industries poised to call Fulton County home.”

During the multi-city business development trip from April 20-27, the Fulton delegation engaged in a series of insightful meetings and tours with elected officials and leading business executives across various industries, including logistics, artificial intelligence, biomedical, advanced manufacturing, electric vehicles, and robotics. With a goal to foster strong relationships and showcase the county as a hub for strong business prospects, leaders emphasized Fulton’s strategic positioning, diverse industry landscape, skilled workforce, and exceptional quality of life.

“As ambassadors and economic development evangelists for Fulton County, we remain laser-focused on leveraging every opportunity to highlight the countless ways Fulton remains the gateway for growth in our region,” said Kwanza Hall, Develop Fulton Vice Chairman. Echoing Senator Beach's sentiments, “We’re putting a special focus on highlighting the untapped opportunities that abound in South Fulton. By establishing, building, and nurturing these global business relationships, our hope is for these efforts to yield transformative and historic investments across our county and unlock limitless business opportunities.”

Championed by Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts, the delegation also included College Park City Councilman Joseph Carn, East Point City Councilman Joshua Butler, and Director of Economic Development for the City of Fairburn Sylvia Abernathy. Pitts shared that the trip to Korea marked an opportunity to forge global connections and explore new possibilities, with the goal of collaboratively shaping a prosperous future for Fulton County.

“Fulton County is the catalyst for growth and economic prosperity across this region and the state of Georgia, and it is incumbent upon us to seek new business prospects, domestically and internationally,” said Pitts. “We must remain intentional in our efforts to build on the undeniable momentum that has attracted major corporations and industries to Fulton County. The signing of our joint MOU marks a milestone in this international business effort.”

To learn more about Develop Fulton, visit developfultoncounty.com.

About Develop Fulton and Fulton County

Develop Fulton, also known as the Development Authority of Fulton County, delivers diverse, targeted economic development financing services, connecting qualified development projects with taxable and tax-exempt bond financing and tax incentives to diversify the tax base, encourage thoughtful and balanced investment, retain existing businesses, promote job creation, and ultimately improve the quality of life for residents throughout Fulton County. Together, we are partnering for progress, powering development.

Fulton County remains committed to its mission of fostering business growth and sustainability across the county. Bolstered by its exceptional infrastructure and connectivity—encompassing major highways and airports—Fulton County offers unparalleled opportunities for business investments, industry expansion, and regional collaboration. Its robust infrastructure not only provides businesses with essential logistical support for navigating the global economy but also ensures seamless connectivity, facilitating access to diverse markets worldwide.