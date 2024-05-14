Planet Home Lending Opens New Texas Branches
National lender to help borrowers in Denton and Wise Counties
Planet Home Lending, LLC, a national mortgage lender and servicer, has two new branches in Texas. The branches – one serving Denton and the other, Gainesville – include experienced mortgage professionals with strong community roots: Branch Manager Marjory Johnson (NMLS #953242), Branch Manager Dylan Smith (NMLS #1604014) and Loan Originator Assistant Allison LeVardi (NMLS #134687).
“Coming to Planet has given us access to a high level of support and some of the most innovative loan products available on the market,” Johnson said. “Another major benefit of joining the Planet family is being able to maintain our personal approach while being backed by a large company. This means we can be as digital as borrowers want, and we are as in person as they would like as well.”
Johnson, who is the former mayor of nearby Lake Dallas and has spent more than 30 years in local real estate, understands homebuyers and homeowners in the Dallas-Fort Worth communities she serves. “With interest rates up, affordability has been a real challenge for homebuyers,” she said. “We’re getting people into homes by using manufactured housing and USDA loans, as well as no downpayment VA loans for service members and veterans.”
Johnson and her team also offer first-time homebuyer education for people who need a little financial coaching to realize their homeownership dreams.
“We enjoy working with first-time homeowners and preparing them to become successful borrowers,” she said.
Johnson said she believes Planet’s proprietary loan products, including Cash 4 Homes and Purchase EDGE, give her customers an edge when the inventory of homes for sale is tight. Cash 4 Homes effectively levels the playing field for buyers who find themselves competing against all-cash homebuyers. The program is for current homeowners and first-time homebuyers and offers the choice to waive traditional financing and appraisal contingencies. If the financing is delayed, the homebuyer has the security of a cash backup waiting at closing.
With Planet’s Purchase EDGE and Purchase EDGE Guarantee, move-up homebuyers have unique advantages, including a smooth transition to the new home. They have a guaranteed buyer for the current home and the option to stay in the current home for up to 30 days post-closing, if new construction or other closing issues cause delays. Purchase EDGE also gives homebuyers the ability to make a purchase offer without certain contingencies. When buyers use Purchase EDGE to qualify for a new home loan, Planet may not have to include their current mortgage payment when deciding how much the borrowers can afford to borrow.
“Having Marjory and her successful team join Planet is a great opportunity for us to show we are committed to helping communities like Denton and Gainsville continue to grow,” said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Financial Group, parent of Planet Home Lending. “Their industry experience, work with borrowers and commitment to local service is exactly the type of involvement we want to support.”
About Planet Financial Group, LLC
Planet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Conn., is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, PFG provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. PFG is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group, LLC, (NMLS # (NMLS # 2436134) which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.
About Planet Home Lending, LLC
Planet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Conn., (NMLS #17022) is a national mortgage lender and servicer delivering exceptional customer experiences to homeowners and homebuyers. Planet Home Lending, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC, please visit https://planethomelending.com.
Dona DeZube
Planet Home Lending
+1 443-263-2832
ddezube@planethomelending.com