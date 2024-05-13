Col. Liz Hunt selected as Top Auctioneering Colonel of the Year by IAOTP
Col. Liz Hunt honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Col. Liz Hunt, US Midwest Sales Director at EkoStinger Inc. and Auctioneer, was recently selected as Top Auctioneering Colonel of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com/award-gala
With over two decades of experience in the industry, Col. Hunt has cultivated a distinguished career journey as a CEO and business proprietor of Hunt Auctions & Land and has been a sales executive and auctioneer for her father’s company, Espey Auctions & Realty, since 2008. Her track record boasts four prestigious awards in sales, spanning diverse sectors including sales, mechanical, industrial, robotics, wholesale, and aerodynamics. Col. Hunt’s proficiencies extend beyond sales into industrial and mechanical engineering, adept negotiation, and top-tier customer service.
Col. Hunt’s lifelong passion for auctioneering runs in her blood, as she represents the fifth generation in the profession. She opened her own auction business, Hunt Auctions & Land, following in the footsteps of her family. Col. Hunt’s accomplishments have been considered remarkable as a woman in a male-dominated industry and have earned her extensive recognition. She was the first auctioneer to be featured on the reality TV show “The Amazing Race” and graduated in the top 2% of her auctioneering college, earning her the rank and title of colonel in her field. As a powerful trailblazer, she was the only woman to compete in the Iowa Auctioneers Contest in 2021, where she placed among the top five contestants.
Before embarking on her career path, Col. Hunt worked towards her bachelor of science in agricultural science and biochemistry from Northwest Missouri State University. In 2011, she earned a job readiness certification from the State of Missouri, and in 2015, she became a certified auctioneer and one of the first certified Spanish bilingual auctioneers through the World Wide College of Auctioneering. Following these accomplishments, Col. Hunt earned her Missouri salesperson pre-license in real estate and completed bystander intervention training with Traliant. In 2015, she received her first auctioneer license from the State of Missouri and has held her license since.
Throughout her illustrious career, Col. Hunt has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2024, she was awarded Marquis Who's Who Biographical Listee & Millennial Magazine Top Professional Woman Listee. This year, she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for her selection as Top Auctioneering Colonel of the Year.
In addition to her successful career, Col. Hunt has maintained affiliation with the Missouri Professional Auctioneers Association and the Iowa Auctioneers Association to stay on top of developments in the industry. Believing strongly in the individualized nature of sales, she holds firm that every customer must be treated according to their needs. Outside of the auctioneering and sales industries, Col. Hunt has been a member, secretary, and chaplain for the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge #760.
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Col. Hunt for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."
Looking back, Col. Hunt attributes her success to her strong work ethic and determination, which she learned from her parent’s support and guidance. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. As a mother, she is dedicated to providing for her family and leaving a lasting legacy for her children. In the long term, she envisions her children taking over her auction business. Col. Hunt is determined to expand her company beyond its current scope, and one day, she hopes to hold national and even global auctions.
For more information on Col. Hunt, please visit: https://www.huntauctionsandland.com/
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.
IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.
For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com
Stephanie Cirami
IAOTP
+1 2126344427
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube