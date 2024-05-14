LAURA’S GOURMET LAUNCHES GRANOLA SNACKING CLUSTERS IN TWO DELICIOUS FLAVORS 2024

New Granola Cluster Snacks-Coconut White Chocolate & Honey Roasted Peanut

LAURA’S GOURMET LAUNCHES GRANOLA SNACKING CLUSTERS IN TWO DELICIOUS FLAVORS-Honey Roasted Peanut Clusters and Coconut White Chocolate Granola Clusters

Customers requested ‘Laura’s on the go,’ creating a cluster was the perfect solution...it was important to me, as a gourmet chef, to find the right agent that didn’t add sugar and still tastes good.” — Chef Laura Briscoe

TEMPE, ARIZONA, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LAURA’S GOURMET LAUNCHES GRANOLA SNACKING CLUSTERS IN TWO DELICIOUS FLAVORS (Honey Roasted Peanut Clusters and Coconut White Chocolate Granola Clusters)

Laura’s Gourmet has launched a line of granola clusters into retail and foodservice markets, innovating their already popular gourmet granola into a snacking version. Each cluster boasts a delicious blend of textures and flavors including Honey Roasted Peanut and Coconut White Chocolate, with Hot Chocolate Peppermint scheduled for a seasonal launch in Fall 2024.

“With so many longtime customers clamoring for ‘Laura’s on the go,’ creating a cluster was the perfect solution. We could have done it sooner, but it was important to me, as a gourmet chef, to find the right binding agent that didn’t add sugar and still tastes good. Once we did, it was game on,” stated Founder and Chef Laura Briscoe.

COCONUT WHITE CHOCOLATE: This crunchy blend of toasted coconut chips and whole grains delivers delightful texture and exotic flavor in every bite. The indulgent white chocolate drizzle adds a touch of sweetness and elegance, creating a truly irresistible treat. This is a great choice for breakfast, snacking, and dessert.

HONEY ROASTED PEANUT: Crafted with wholesome ingredients, each bite delivers a satisfying crunch and burst of natural sweetness from golden organic honey. Roasted peanuts add a rich, nutty flavor that complements the delicate crunch.

Laura’s Gourmet introduced its first line, Laura’s Gourmet Granola in 2004 and is now celebrating its 20th anniversary. The company’s premium granolas are menu "first choices” of professional chefs and kitchens and are found on shelves in specialty grocers throughout the US. Laura’s Gourmet has just introduced their new "Over the Top" savory seasoned ancient grain blends, aiming to enhance any dish with their distinctive crunch. These blends are now available in foodservice, with plans for a retail launch in late spring 2024. Laura's Gourmet is proud to be certified woman-owned, certified gluten-free and certified kosher.

For more information on Laura’s Gourmet “Granola Clusters” and company information, contact laurasgourmet@laurasgourmet.com and/or visit the website: https://laurasgourmet.com/

For media inquiries, interviews or product samples contact: Bridget Argana-Hope @ bridget @hopedevco.com