VizConnect, Inc. (OTC: VIZC) Makes Investment in Graiver Home Construction
VizConnect, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIZC)
PORTLAND, MAINE, USA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VizConnect, Inc. (OTC: VIZC) Makes Investment in Graiver Home Construction
The formation of the strategic partnership with Graiver Home Construction, LLC. is expected to have mutually beneficial opportunities where it can identify exceptional values, execute development and build in the most efficient way possible.
“This investment is a watershed moment in VizConnect’s history. This is Vizconnect’s (VIZC) second strategic deal in less than 30 days. This long-term strategic partnership with Graiver Home Construction, LLC. is exciting as Gravier is a well-respected and reputable home builder here in the state of Maine.” stated Temba Mahaka, CEO of VizConnect, Inc. For this agreement, VizConnect has acquired a 10% interest in Graiver Home Construction, LLC, in a cashless transaction, in exchange for 667,000,000 common shares of VizConnect.
Loni Graiver, CEO of Graiver Home Construction, LLC stated, “I will bring real estate deals to VizConnect and VizConnect will source deals for Graiver Home Construction. With decades of experience, between our combined resources and our collective understanding of the local Maine real estate market, by working together, I truly believe we will make magic happen!”
A brief background on Loni Graiver, CEO of Graiver Home Construction, is he started selling real estate in college and soon became Maine’s youngest Designated Broker ever. In short order, he would become one of Maine’s top producing mortgage brokers in history (2009 $64 million) before selling Cumberland County Mortgage. In addition, Mr. Graiver, from scratch, built one of Maine’s highest producing real estate companies in Maine showcasing 23 offices, 527 agents and $900 plus million in annual sales in 2016 before selling his company to The Maine Real Estate Network.
About Graiver Home Construction, LLC:
Graiver Home Construction, LLC, which is also affiliated with Graiver Homes, Inc., is a local, family owned, new home builder that specializes in delivering clients the most home for their money. The principals of Graiver Home Construction, Loni Graiver and Nick Coppola, places quality first and provides a real value-added experience for their customers. Graiver Home Construction has the ability to buy land for clients without the need for them to obtain a construction loan – building and selling the home as a completed package. Since 2010 Graiver Homes has also built more residential single-family homes than anyone else in Maine. The model is simple: Build fast, build economically, accept slightly lower prices, and sell quickly. 1,100 homes later, the model continues to prove to be a winner. Maine is very unique, as it is not a large enough market to attract large, publicly traded home builders. In addition, the terrain, weather, and lack of trades offer more barriers to entry in the residential building market in Maine. Graiver Homes Construction has found an ultra, unique niche as one of the only builders in the Greater Portland, Maine area who can buy lots of land in bulk and go vertical without the need for financing.
For additional information: Please contact Loni Graiver via email us at info@graiverhomes.com or via the website http://www.GraiverHomes.com/.
About VizConnect, Inc.:
VizConnect, Inc. specializes in assisting companies with global business development consulting services. The company’s portfolio of services includes real estate acquisition, equity building, debt removal, revenue generation, and asset acquirement. VizConnect is targeting key industry sectors in the areas of real estate, green energy, and disruptive technologies including AI and blockchain-based platform solutions offering broad market engagement and diverse opportunities for partnership and growth. The company’s experienced Team is driven to increase customers’ value, maximizing existing capabilities, improving shareholder performance and profitability, increasing cost efficiencies, optimizing workflow processes through continuous improvement and simplifying business strategies for successful outcomes.
For additional information: Please contact Temba Mahaka via email us at Info@VizConnect.com or via the website http://www.VizConnect.com/.
Safe Harbor Statement:
