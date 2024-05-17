Brandon Reese, Former Syracuse Athlete, Donates the "Hoop Bus" - Seen on NBA75 with Michael B. Jordan - to Hoop Bus Inc.
By integrating The Hoop Bus into the heart of Hoop Bus Inc., we're expanding our reach and intensifying our impact on communities far and wide.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syracuse University Division 1 basketball alumnus and the visionary founder of Bus Driver Productions, Brandon Reese, has proudly gifted The Hoop Bus, a 40-foot school bus transformed into a mobile basketball venue, to the 501(c)(3) organization Hoop Bus Inc.
Readers may know the Hoop Bus from its appearance on NBA on TNT, at the Kobe Bryant memorial gatherings, and from countless other basketball-related international media coverage.
This significant donation ushers in an exciting new phase for the Hoop Bus Inc. organization, aimed at enhancing community engagement through basketball, fostering youth inspiration, and promoting a culture of inclusivity and fairness.
The inception of The Hoop Bus dates back to 2020, stemming from a serendipitous collaboration between Brandon, Nick Ansom, the founder of the Venice Basketball League, and Chris Costello, and Eliot Robinson, both co-founders of The Hoop Bus.
Their collective dream and determination propelled Brandon to acquire a school bus in Palm Springs, California, and work with Nick to transform it into the iconic Hoop Bus. Gaining prominence from its appearance in The NBA 75 commercial with Michael B. Jordan, The Hoop Bus has grown into an iconic media sensation with almost 500,000 Instagram followers alone - fostering a mission to inspire kids and adults of all ages to get outside and play basketball while breaking down social barriers and engaging with others in their community.
The single Hoop Bus has grown to a fleet of five Hoop buses that travel across the country and bring basketball to communities and unexpected places while spreading the love of the game. Each bus, a symbol of hope and connectivity, converts any locale into a vibrant basketball community, sparking deep connections and communal harmony while spreading love for the game of basketball.
Reflecting on the essence of Hoop Bus Inc.'s mission, Brandon remarked, "Basketball and the Hoop Bus empower us to unite, inspire, and pave the way for a society that celebrates inclusiveness and equality. By integrating The Hoop Bus into the heart of Hoop Bus Inc., we're expanding our reach and intensifying our impact on communities far and wide."
Brandon's generous contribution signifies his unwavering commitment to Hoop Bus Inc.'s vision and aspirations. Looking ahead, the organization remains steadfast in its mission to motivate individuals of all ages to embrace outdoor basketball, surmount social obstacles, and cultivate communal ties. If you wish to support The Hoop Bus and its valuable work, please visit www.hoopbus.com to make a donation in honor of Chris Costello. Additionally, if you would like to get in touch with Brandon directly, please visit www.busdriverproductions.com.
