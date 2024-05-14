Comedian Megan Nager & Jensen Beach Chamber President Ron Rose Bring Improv Comedy to Florida's Treasure Coast
LA comedian Megan Nager and Jensen Beach Chamber President, Ron Rose, launch 'Pineapple Laughs' Improv Comedy Class in Florida's Treasure Coast.
The Pineapple Laughs 'Intro to Improv Class' is more than just a course; it’s the beginning of a comedy culture here on the Treasure Coast.”JENSEN BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Megan Nager, LA comedian, SAG actor, and CEO, has partnered with Jensen Beach Chamber of Commerce President, Ron Rose, to launch an exciting new venture, Pineapple Laughs' "Intro to Improv Class," bringing a fresh wave of comedy to Florida’s Treasure Coast. Inspired by her passion for comedy and in collaboration with Ron, a fellow comedy enthusiast, this six-week class - that concludes with a showcase - promises to invigorate the local arts scene.
— Megan Nager
After relocating to Florida from Los Angeles over a year ago, Megan observed a gap in the local comedy offerings. Teaming up with Ron Rose, they developed an improv class that welcomes both chamber members and the general public. The class is designed to nurture comedic talent and foster a vibrant community spirit through laughter.
Megan, whose acting credits include appearances on TruTV, Amazon, Kevin Hart’s LOL Network, Spotify, and a recent collaboration with Latin superstar Maluma for Google, has always been at the forefront of entertainment. Now, she aims to channel her decade-long Hollywood experience to cultivate a similar atmosphere of creativity and enjoyment in Jensen Beach.
"The Pineapple Laughs 'Intro to Improv Class' is more than just a course; it’s the beginning of a comedy culture here on the Treasure Coast," Megan stated. "We're thrilled to start with improv and plan to introduce stand-up comedy showcases in the near future."
The 6-week Improv class concludes with a showcase, which will take place at the Jensen Beach Chamber of Commerce on Friday, May 17, 2024. With an expected turnout of over 70 attendees, the event is set to be a landmark occasion in local entertainment.
Besides her endeavors in comedy, Megan continues to lead Wake & Make Media, a full-scale digital marketing agency and production house. Her firm is dedicated to bringing Hollywood-caliber quality and innovation to Florida, ensuring that the region shines brightly on the digital and entertainment map.
For more information about the Pineapple Laughs "Intro to Improv Class" or to register for future classes or purchase tickets to the showcase, please visit www.pineapplelaughs.com. Join us in making history on the Treasure Coast as we welcome the future of comedy.
