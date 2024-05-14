Viking Pest’s Branch Manger Among the Winners of the 2024 NPMA Impact Award for Women in Pest Management
Viking proudly announces Barbara Hess as a 2024 NPMA Impact Award Recipient
Barbara's dedication, expertise, & leadership stand as an example to all women in the industry. We are privileged to have her on our team, & we extend warm congratulations on this well-deserved honor.”BASKING RIDGE, NJ, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viking Pest Control proudly announces Barbara Hess, Branch Manager, as a recipient of this year's NPMA Impact Award for Women in Pest Management, recognizing outstanding women in pest management. These awards honor women across all roles, including management, technical/service, sales, and office staff.
— Paul Bergmann, President of Viking Pest Control
With her 26-year tenure at Viking Pest Control, Ms. Hess embodies the dedication and expertise these awards celebrate. Starting as a Customer Service Representative, Ms. Hess’s ascent to West Branch Manager demonstrates her commitment, leadership, and extensive industry knowledge, making her a vital asset to the team.
As an NPMA Impact Award winner, Ms. Hess joins a distinguished group of women shaping the pest management landscape. This recognition underscores her achievements and our organization's commitment to fostering exceptional talent and professionalism. Thirteen women from the Anticimex family of companies were in the 2024 cohort of winners.
Paul Bergmann, President of Viking Pest Control, says "Barbara exemplifies excellence, showcasing women's profound impact in the pest management industry. Her dedication, expertise, and leadership stand as a role model and example to all women in the industry. We are privileged to have her on our team, and we extend warm congratulations to Barbara on this well-deserved honor."
Viking Pest Control is a trusted provider of pest management services, serving residential and commercial clients with integrity and expertise. With a customer-centric approach, the company offers comprehensive pest control solutions tailored to meet each customer's needs. Viking's dedication to excellence, innovation, and community involvement set it apart as a trusted industry leader. It was rated among the best in the country by publications including Forbes Home, Better Homes & Gardens, and Real Simple.
