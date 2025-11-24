Anticimex Carolinas Exceeds Goal in 2025 Food Drive to Support Heart for Monroe

Anticimex Carolinas team members Jeff Barnes, John Vinsel, Concepcion Gutierrez, Derrick Bennett, Eric Schweizer, and Alvaro Rojas unpack donations at Heart for Monroe

Anticimex Carolinas Family of Brands, Killingsworth Environmental, Clark’s Termite & Pest Control, and Strand Termite & Pest Control Supports local food drive

Seeing our team come together to exceed our goal is incredibly inspiring. Their generosity reflects the values we uphold as a company, supporting our neighbors and making an impact in our community.” — Racheal Chareunsouk, President of Anticimex Carolinas

MATTHEWS, NC, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anticimex Carolinas and its family of brands, Killingsworth Environmental Clark’s Termite & Pest Control , and Strand Termite & Pest Control , kicked off the 2025 holiday season by supporting Heart for Monroe with a highly successful canned food drive, demonstrating the company’s ongoing commitment to the communities it serves.Setting a goal of 2,000 cans, the team went above and beyond, ultimately collecting 2,656 cans to help families experiencing food insecurity this year. Contributions came from employees across all branches and departments, highlighting the team’s dedication to making a tangible difference in their community.“Seeing our team come together to exceed our goal is incredibly inspiring,” said Racheal Chareunsouk, President of Anticimex Carolinas. “Their generosity reflects the values we uphold as a company, supporting our neighbors and making a meaningful impact in our local community.”Heart for Monroe, a nonprofit organization in Monroe, NC, provides critical support to residents through food assistance, educational programs, and other community resources. By partnering with local businesses and volunteers, the organization strengthens the well-being of the community and ensures families in need receive essential support.The Anticimex Carolinas Family of Brands, Killingsworth, Clark’s, and Strand, continues to combine industry-leading pest control services with active community involvement, showing that their commitment to customer care extends far beyond homes and businesses.To learn more about Anticimex Carolinas Family of Brands and its community involvement, visit Killingsworth Environmental, Clark’s Termite & Pest Control, and Strand Termite & Pest Control.

