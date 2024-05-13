Media Advisory: Governor Hochul Invited to Address International Policy Summits in Italy and Ireland

Governor Kathy Hochul will advance New York’s international leadership on sustainability, technology and innovation during meetings and conferences in the Vatican, Italy and Ireland. The Governor was invited to address Pope Francis' summit, “From Climate Crisis to Climate Resilience,” as well as to deliver keynote remarks at the Global Economic Summit in Ireland.

“From fighting the climate crisis to harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, New York continues to lead the world with innovative solutions to global challenges,” Governor Hochul said. “Our goal for this trip is simple: strengthen international connections that will create economic opportunities for New Yorkers and a cleaner future for the next generation."

From May 15-May 16, the Governor will be in Italy and the Vatican to participate in the Pontifical Academy of Science and the Pontifical Academy of Social Science’s 3-day joint summit, From Climate Crisis to Climate Resilience. The Governor will deliver an address on “Climate Leadership in the Empire State: Building Resiliency for All.” Last week Governor Hochul was appointed as a Chair of the U.S. Climate Alliance, a bipartisan coalition of 24 governors advocating for bold climate action.

From May 17-May 20, the Governor will be in Ireland where she will meet with senior government officials and key business leaders in Dublin. She will also deliver a keynote address on “The Future of Cities” at the inaugural Global Economic Summit in Killarney, a global convening aimed at addressing challenges including the climate crisis and economic inequality. Governor Hochul will depart Ireland for New York on May 20.

Additional details about the Governor's travel will be announced in the coming days.