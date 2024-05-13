Submit Release
Maryland State Police Arrest Michigan Man Following Trooper-Involved Crash in Garrett County

(ACCIDENT, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a man following a crash involving a Maryland State Trooper on Sunday evening in Garrett County.

The Maryland State Trooper was transported by ambulance to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Western Maryland in Cumberland, Maryland, for treatment of his injuries. He was later released.

The driver of a Dodge pickup truck, identified as Omar Tellez Gonzalez, 46, of Michigan, was arrested at the scene and cited for suspected driving under the influence, reckless driving, negligent driving and other traffic-related violations. He was transported to the Garrett County Detention Center, where he is currently being held without bond.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Sunday, troopers from the Maryland State Police McHenry Barrack responded to the area of Interstate 68, near Exit 14, for a report of a crash involving a Maryland State Trooper. According to a preliminary investigation, the Dodge pickup truck, driven by Gonzalez, was traveling west on I-68, when the truck traveled off the road and struck the Trooper’s patrol vehicle, which was stationary on the left shoulder with lights activated. Investigators believe impaired driving and speeding were factors in this crash.

All lanes on I-68 were closed for more than two hours for the crash investigation. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

