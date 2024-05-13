Submit Release
The Major [U.S.] Supreme Court Cases of 2024

The consequential cases, with decisions arriving by late June or early July, include three affecting former President Donald J. Trump, two on abortion, two on guns, three on the First Amendment rights of social media companies and three on the administrative state.

