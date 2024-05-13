Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,602 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,720 in the last 365 days.

State Budget Proposal Cuts $97 Million from Trial Courts

(Subscription required) Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest budget proposal, shaped by the realities of an expected $27.6 billion deficit, cuts $97 million from California’s trial courts starting in July, according to a summary released Friday. The plan, known as the May Revise, also calls on the state’s appellate courts and judicial branch administration to join other state departments in reducing their operating budgets by 7.95%.

You just read:

State Budget Proposal Cuts $97 Million from Trial Courts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more