Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,872 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,747 in the last 365 days.

Virtual Physical Therapy Paves the Way for Consistency and Success

Huskwellness.com

Drawing of female patient looking at her laptop. An insert shows a male doctor who appears on her screen with a speech bubble that indicates he is addressing her shoulder and back pain virtually.

Virtual PT appointments eliminate the stress of leaving the office, home or school, driving, parking or fighting the elements.

Image of a woman wearing a corporate t-shirt featuring the HUSK logo

Meredith Mayes, Doctor of Physical Therapy and Vice President of Physical Therapy at HUSK

Improves Access and Convenience while Eliminating the Stress

Virtual physical therapy through telehealth with a licensed physical therapist can eliminate the inconveniences that may be standing in a person’s way.”
— Meredith Mayes, Doctor of Physical Therapy at HUSK
WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What’s the biggest hurdle to reducing chronic pain? In many cases, it’s just getting to a clinic for physical therapy.

“Juggling the time it takes to get to in-person PT appointments around work or family obligations can pose significant barriers,” says Meredith Mayes, Doctor of Physical Therapy and Vice President of Physical Therapy at HUSK. “For some, just getting in and out of a vehicle to go to PT can aggravate pain more than any other everyday task.”

The solution, according to Mayes, is virtual physical therapy. “Virtual physical therapy through telehealth with a licensed physical therapist can eliminate the inconveniences that may be standing in a person’s way.”

When it comes to joint and muscle pain, as well as other musculoskeletal ailments, consistent attention to exercise has been shown to reduce pain and increase function, yet studies show that up to 70% of patients are not willing or able to perform the home exercises they’re prescribed. “Virtual therapy can help close the gap and improve consistency,” says Mayes. “We work with patients to address neck, back and jaw pain, headaches, shoulder and arm pain, hip and leg pain, injuries from sports such as tennis, golf and pickleball, and so much more.”

Virtual physical therapy provides clients with skilled care and the convenience they desire:

• See a doctor, not a coach: A Doctor of Physical Therapy (not a coach or personal trainer) assesses the individual’s needs, introduces a plan and interacts during follow-up throughout care. Sessions are scheduled for 45 minutes, and 100 percent of time is spent with a physical therapist, not with assistants, waiting for their turn, or sharing an appointment with other patients.

• Customized for individual needs and abilities: At a cost similar to in-person therapy, virtual physical therapy provides customized sessions that support a patient’s unique needs. Plans can be designed to improve mobility, decrease pain, increase strength, enhance workplace ergonomics—all of which can help people return to daily activities, achieve their recovery goals and help reduce the necessity for surgical intervention.

• Schedule flexibly: Virtual appointments eliminate the stress of leaving the office, home or school, driving, parking or fighting the elements. When a licensed physical therapist video calls, live, to discuss a client’s situation and develop an exercise plan, they watch them perform the exercises via computer, phone or tablet and help correct form and movement in real time. A follow-up email may provide videos of prescribed exercises for at-home use. Regular feedback is available during sessions as well as through mobile app and email between sessions.

• Stick to goals: Time-saving virtual appointments make it easier to adhere to the program and commit to the number of appointments necessary to achieve goals. The required attention to daily exercise typically takes 15 minutes or less.

Virtual physical therapy with a licensed physical therapist provides enhanced interaction and comparable outcomes to in-person therapy without the stress. At the end of the day, the success of physical therapy is up to the individual, and virtual physical therapy can provide the greatest chance at success.

In many cases, HUSK virtual physical therapy is covered by wellness benefits already provided by an insurance company or employer. To learn more about virtual physical therapy or schedule a free 30-minute introductory session click here or visit Huskwellness.com.

About Husk Wellness: At HUSK, we partner with organizations to make healthy easier by designing sustainable wellness programs that connect people to their preventative benefits. We are committed to empowering healthier living by providing the wellness tools, resources, and access that your team wants and needs to transform your organization into a healthier, happier, sustainable workplace of choice. Huskwellness.com

Communications Director
NouSoma Communications, Inc.
+1 610-658-5889
email us here

You just read:

Virtual Physical Therapy Paves the Way for Consistency and Success

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more