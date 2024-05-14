Virtual Physical Therapy Paves the Way for Consistency and Success
Virtual PT appointments eliminate the stress of leaving the office, home or school, driving, parking or fighting the elements.
Improves Access and Convenience while Eliminating the Stress
Virtual physical therapy through telehealth with a licensed physical therapist can eliminate the inconveniences that may be standing in a person’s way.”WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What’s the biggest hurdle to reducing chronic pain? In many cases, it’s just getting to a clinic for physical therapy.
— Meredith Mayes, Doctor of Physical Therapy at HUSK
“Juggling the time it takes to get to in-person PT appointments around work or family obligations can pose significant barriers,” says Meredith Mayes, Doctor of Physical Therapy and Vice President of Physical Therapy at HUSK. “For some, just getting in and out of a vehicle to go to PT can aggravate pain more than any other everyday task.”
The solution, according to Mayes, is virtual physical therapy. “Virtual physical therapy through telehealth with a licensed physical therapist can eliminate the inconveniences that may be standing in a person’s way.”
When it comes to joint and muscle pain, as well as other musculoskeletal ailments, consistent attention to exercise has been shown to reduce pain and increase function, yet studies show that up to 70% of patients are not willing or able to perform the home exercises they’re prescribed. “Virtual therapy can help close the gap and improve consistency,” says Mayes. “We work with patients to address neck, back and jaw pain, headaches, shoulder and arm pain, hip and leg pain, injuries from sports such as tennis, golf and pickleball, and so much more.”
Virtual physical therapy provides clients with skilled care and the convenience they desire:
• See a doctor, not a coach: A Doctor of Physical Therapy (not a coach or personal trainer) assesses the individual’s needs, introduces a plan and interacts during follow-up throughout care. Sessions are scheduled for 45 minutes, and 100 percent of time is spent with a physical therapist, not with assistants, waiting for their turn, or sharing an appointment with other patients.
• Customized for individual needs and abilities: At a cost similar to in-person therapy, virtual physical therapy provides customized sessions that support a patient’s unique needs. Plans can be designed to improve mobility, decrease pain, increase strength, enhance workplace ergonomics—all of which can help people return to daily activities, achieve their recovery goals and help reduce the necessity for surgical intervention.
• Schedule flexibly: Virtual appointments eliminate the stress of leaving the office, home or school, driving, parking or fighting the elements. When a licensed physical therapist video calls, live, to discuss a client’s situation and develop an exercise plan, they watch them perform the exercises via computer, phone or tablet and help correct form and movement in real time. A follow-up email may provide videos of prescribed exercises for at-home use. Regular feedback is available during sessions as well as through mobile app and email between sessions.
• Stick to goals: Time-saving virtual appointments make it easier to adhere to the program and commit to the number of appointments necessary to achieve goals. The required attention to daily exercise typically takes 15 minutes or less.
Virtual physical therapy with a licensed physical therapist provides enhanced interaction and comparable outcomes to in-person therapy without the stress. At the end of the day, the success of physical therapy is up to the individual, and virtual physical therapy can provide the greatest chance at success.
In many cases, HUSK virtual physical therapy is covered by wellness benefits already provided by an insurance company or employer. To learn more about virtual physical therapy or schedule a free 30-minute introductory session click here or visit Huskwellness.com.
About Husk Wellness: At HUSK, we partner with organizations to make healthy easier by designing sustainable wellness programs that connect people to their preventative benefits. We are committed to empowering healthier living by providing the wellness tools, resources, and access that your team wants and needs to transform your organization into a healthier, happier, sustainable workplace of choice. Huskwellness.com
Communications Director
NouSoma Communications, Inc.
+1 610-658-5889
email us here