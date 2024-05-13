Join MDC and NDA for May 28 webinar on reducing crop damage by deer

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the National Deer Association (NDA) invite landowners and others interested in managing deer on their properties to join them online on May 28 at 6 p.m. for a Zoom webinar on “Reducing Deer Damage to Crops.” Staff will discuss different methods of habitat management for landowners and land managers to reduce crop damage caused by deer. This live Zoom webinar will begin with a presentation from an NDA deer outreach specialist followed by participant questions answered by MDC and NDA staff.

Save this link and click on it May 28 at 6 p.m. to join the free, live Zoom webinar on Reducing Deer Damage to Crops: short.mdc.mo.gov/4Xi. For those who have not previously used Zoom on their selected device, click the link ahead of time and follow the prompts to install the free Zoom software.

The webinar is part of MDC’s and NDA’s free 2024 Missouri Deer Management Webinar Series via Zoom. MDC and NDA will also offer additional free, live Zoom webinars as part of the series. All are welcome to participate. Save these links and click on them at the scheduled time to join:

Watch the previous webinar in the series, Deer Management in the Presence of CWD, at youtu.be/NBcH_dKQ2kI.

Learn more about deer management at mdc.mo.gov/your-property/improve-your-property/wildlife-management/deer-management.