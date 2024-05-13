Submit Release
MDC provides grant through CAP program for upgrades at Capaha Pond in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the City of Cape Girardeau have joined forces to provide significant improvements to Capaha Pond as part of a new Community Assistance Program (CAP) agreement devoted to improving the area’s user experience.

MDC has provided a $547,240 grant to reimburse the City of Cape Girardeau for recent facility upgrades at Capaha Pond, including:

  • Renovation of the lake to a minimum of 10 ft. in depth and recontouring the lakebed to provide fish habitat
  • Construction of two forebays
  • Installation of a fishing boardwalk and a T-shaped fishing pier
  • Installation of four concrete fishing plaza access points
  • Establishing warm season grasses and wildflowers on the islands
  • Placement of small fish habitat, predator fish habitat, and submerged trees
  • Installation of a floating fountain with aeration diffusers

The entire project meets Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. The total project cost was roughly $2,000,000.00 with the remaining amount covered by the City of Cape Girardeau.

“Capaha Pond will continue to be an excellent resource for the community,” said MDC Fisheries Programs Supervisor Laura Ruman. “We are thrilled to partner and provide reimbursement for these upgrades.”

MDC’s CAP program provides close-to-home fishing opportunities in communities throughout the state of Missouri; MDC recently signed a CAP agreement with the City of Cape Girardeau two years ago.

Through MDC’s CAP program, the Department enters into typically 25-year agreements with cities, counties, state and federal agencies, businesses, foundations, schools, and colleges to provide fisheries management at existing lakes and ponds. It has also served to cooperatively develop facilities for anglers and boaters at lake and stream areas.

Capaha Pond is in downtown Cape Girardeau, and is open daily from 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

