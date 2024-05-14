Anura Releases New eBook: "Programmatic Fraud 101: The Complete Beginner's Guide”
Anura, a leader in ad fraud protection solutions, is pleased to announce the release the eBook, "Programmatic Fraud 101: The Complete Beginner's Guide."
This eBook equips advertisers and publishers with the knowledge and tools needed to combat ad fraud effectively and safeguard their investments.”MIDDLETOWN, DE, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anura.io, a leading provider of ad fraud protection solutions, is pleased to announce the release of its latest eBook, "Programmatic Fraud 101: The Complete Beginner's Guide." This comprehensive guide sheds light on the pervasive issue of ad fraud in programmatic advertising and offers invaluable insights into identifying, mitigating, and preventing fraudulent activities.
As digital advertising continues to evolve, programmatic advertising has become increasingly prevalent, with billions of dollars being invested annually in digital ads placed programmatically. However, alongside the convenience and efficiency of programmatic advertising comes the alarming rise of ad fraud, posing significant challenges for advertisers, publishers, and consumers alike.
Authored by industry experts, "Programmatic Fraud 101: The Complete Beginner's Guide" delves into the intricacies of ad fraud in programmatic marketing, providing readers with a deep understanding of its impact and implications. From exploring key players in programmatic marketing to uncovering the various types of ad fraud and methods employed by fraudsters, this eBook serves as an indispensable resource for anyone navigating the complexities of digital advertising.
Rich Kahn, CEO of Anura.io, commented on the release of the eBook, stating, "As leaders in the fight against ad fraud, we are thrilled to share our expertise through 'Programmatic Fraud 101: The Complete Beginner's Guide.' In an era where ad fraud poses a significant threat to the integrity of digital advertising, education and awareness are paramount. This eBook equips advertisers and publishers with the knowledge and tools needed to combat ad fraud effectively and safeguard their investments."
Key highlights of "Programmatic Fraud 101: The Complete Beginner's Guide" include:
• Insightful analysis of the importance of mitigating ad fraud in a programmatic environment, backed by industry statistics and projections.
• In-depth exploration of the key players in programmatic marketing, including advertisers, publishers, demand-side platforms (DSPs), supply-side platforms (SSPs), and ad exchanges.
• Examination of the pros and cons of programmatic advertising, highlighting its benefits and the associated risks of ad fraud.
• Comprehensive overview of the different types of ad fraud, from click fraud and impression fraud to affiliate fraud and invalid traffic.
• Identification of common signs of ad fraud and best practices for mitigating fraudulent activities.
• Proactive solutions and strategies for combating programmatic ad fraud, including the role of ad fraud detection solutions and the importance of data transparency.
"Programmatic Fraud 101: The Complete Beginner's Guide" empowers advertisers and publishers with the knowledge and tools to navigate the evolving arena of programmatic advertising confidently. By raising awareness and providing actionable insights, Anura.io aims to drive positive change and foster a more transparent and trustworthy digital advertising ecosystem.
The eBook is now available for download on the Anura.io website at https://www.anura.io/collateral#ebooks.
For more information about Anura.io and its comprehensive ad fraud detection solutions, please visit https://www.anura.io.
About Anura.io:
Anura.io is a leading provider of ad fraud prevention solutions, dedicated to empowering advertisers and publishers with advanced technology to combat fraudulent activities effectively. With a commitment to transparency and integrity, Anura.io equips businesses with the tools and insights needed to protect their digital advertising investments and maximize ROI.
